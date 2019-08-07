As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stock Price Declined, Alphaone Investment Services Has Raised Stake; Huntsman (Put) (HUN) Position Lifted by Walleye Trading Llc

Walleye Trading Llc increased its stake in Huntsman Corp (Put) (HUN) by 778.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walleye Trading Llc bought 36,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.84% . The institutional investor held 41,300 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $929,000, up from 4,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walleye Trading Llc who had been investing in Huntsman Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.84% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $18.12. About 1.60 million shares traded. Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) has declined 35.03% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HUN News: 23/05/2018 – Huntsman’s Board Approves Increase to Share Repurchase Authorization up to $1 Billion; Huntsman also Announces a New $1.2 Billion Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility; 23/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN CORP – ENTERED INTO A NEW FIVE YEAR $1.2 BLN SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY EXPIRING IN 2023; 01/05/2018 – Huntsman Group 1Q Net Profit More Than Triples; 13/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282065 – HUNTSMAN PORT NECHES; 13/03/2018 – HUNTSMAN BUYS DEMILEC FOR $350M IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION; 12/03/2018 Huntsman Appoints Daniele Ferrari to its Board of Directors; 13/03/2018 – Huntsman: Demilec Has Annual Rev of Approximately $170 M; 23/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN’S BOARD OKS RISE TO SHR REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION UP TO; 15/05/2018 – Huntsman to Spend $2 Billion `War Chest’ on M&A or Buybacks: CEO; 09/04/2018 – Huntsman to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Results on May 1, 2018

Alphaone Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 1635% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphaone Investment Services Llc bought 13,080 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 13,880 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.53 million, up from 800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphaone Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $430.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $157.69. About 10.61M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 09/04/2018 – AI startup Sensetime raises $600m from Alibaba-led consortium; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba: Investment Will Bring Total Investment in Lazada to $4 Billion; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Sees 2019 Revenue Growth Above 60%: TOPLive; 30/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Joe Tsai: A lot of people are trying to stop China from upgrading its tech, including Senator Mark Warner “I still don’t understand it.”; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba buys out Chinese food delivery app Ele.me; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba leads consortium in $1.4 billion deal for stake in Chinese courier ZTO; 15/03/2018 – Alibaba extends grip in emerging Asia with local data centers; 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Citadel Securities ups ETF game as part of growth push; 19/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left:; 29/03/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD – WANG LEI RESIGNED AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

More notable recent Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Should Like Huntsman Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:HUN) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For April 30, 2019 – Benzinga” published on April 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Huntsman: A Reasonable Choice – Seeking Alpha” on February 12, 2019. More interesting news about Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Hedge Funds Love Huntsman Corporation (HUN)? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 30, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Walleye Trading Llc, which manages about $12.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (Call) (NYSE:YPF) by 253,300 shares to 484,200 shares, valued at $6.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Proshares Tr (TQQQ) by 44,018 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,782 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold HUN shares while 100 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 165.57 million shares or 0.34% less from 166.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scout Investments invested in 0.73% or 1.59M shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.21% or 590,378 shares. Moreover, Wilen Inv Management has 6.7% invested in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) for 396,181 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 161,496 shares. Bartlett And Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 600 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt reported 2.55 million shares. Swift Run Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 10.27% of its portfolio in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Jfs Wealth Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Quantbot Tech LP holds 122,226 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Malaga Cove Capital holds 0.67% or 48,967 shares in its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Smithfield holds 5,500 shares. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust invested in 0.01% or 64,346 shares. Ubs Asset Americas reported 258,021 shares stake. 39,830 are owned by Massachusetts Ser Com Ma.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $57,643 activity.