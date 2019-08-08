As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stock Declined, Shareholder Miura Global Management Has Lowered Its Position; Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Has Increased Position in Methode Electronics (MEI)

Miura Global Management Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miura Global Management Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.49M, down from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miura Global Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $429.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $159.17. About 17.91M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 03/05/2018 – The listing could reportedly raise $10 billion and value the company at $100 billion, making it one of the largest IPOs since Alibaba in New York in 2014; 16/04/2018 – XIAN INTL MEDICAL SIGNS COOPERATION FRAMEWORK PACT WITH ALIBABA; 17/04/2018 – Alibaba-Backed Prenetics Acquires UK-Based DNAFit, a Global Leader in Consumer Genetic Testing; 12/04/2018 – U.S. Spatial-Analytics Firm Esri, Alibaba Cloud Entered Into Collaborative Agreement; 12/03/2018 – IKang Announces Receipt of Acquisition Proposal From Yunfeng Cap and Alibaba; 22/05/2018 – Amazon, Alibaba, NATO and the FBI Participate in DES2018 That Opens its Doors Today; 10/04/2018 – BRIEF-Ant Financial To Raise $9 Billion – WSJ, citing; 23/05/2018 – The 2 biggest things Silicon Valley misunderstands about China, according to a top Alibaba exec; 24/04/2018 – MERCEDES TIGHTENS CARS’ LINKS TO WECHAT, ALIBABA’S SMART HOME; 05/04/2018 – First Class of Asian Entrepreneurs Graduates from UNCTAD and Alibaba Business School’s eFounders Fellowship Program

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc increased its stake in Methode Electronics Inc (MEI) by 151.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc bought 166,801 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.84% . The institutional investor held 276,942 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.97M, up from 110,141 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc who had been investing in Methode Electronics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $999.92 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $26.98. About 128,430 shares traded. Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) has declined 23.11% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MEI News: 22/05/2018 – Methode Electronics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – JSE: MEI – CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER TO CONTINUE AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 15/03/2018 – Methode Electronics’ Board Approves Dividend; 12/03/2018 – Methode Electronics Names Ronald Tsoumas CFO; 12/03/2018 – METHODE ELECTRONICS INC MEI.N – RONALD TSOUMAS, CURRENTLY METHODE’S CONTROLLER AND TREASURER, HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO SUCCEED HRUDICKA; 12/03/2018 – METHODE ELECTRONICS INC MEI.N – CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER JOHN HRUDICKA HAS LEFT COMPANY EFFECTIVE TODAY TO PURSUE OTHER OPPORTUNITIES; 22/03/2018 – SHOUGANG CONCORD GRAND NAMES CHAN SO MEI AS COMPANY SECRETARY; 29/05/2018 – Trivedi Global, Inc. and Su-Mei Liu Announce Research Results on the Impact of a Biofield Energy Treated Nutraceutical for Decreasing lnflammation and Autoimmune Disorders; 03/05/2018 – Methode Electronics Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – METHODE ELECTRONICS, REPORTS CFO CHANGE

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.05 billion for 35.21 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.