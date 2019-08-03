As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stock Declined, Shareholder Graham Capital Management LP Decreased Its Holding by $3.64 Million; 12Th Street Asset Management Company Has Trimmed Its Position in Nuance Communications (NUAN) by $1.38 Million as Share Value Declined

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) by 6.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc sold 86,354 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.01% . The institutional investor held 1.29M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.81M, down from 1.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $16.15. About 1.66 million shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 15/04/2018 – Nuance OmniPage Server 2 Delivers Company’s Most Comprehensive and Powerful Document Conversion Solution to Date; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN SAYS BELIEVES NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS BOARD SHOULD REQUEST THAT LEAD DIRECTOR ROBERT FRANKENBERG ACCEPT SHAREHOLDERS’ VOTE & LEAVE BOARD; 22/03/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – MARK BENJAMIN CURRENTLY SERVES AS PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF NCR CORP; 22/03/2018 – NUANCE NAMES MARK BENJAMIN AS CEO; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Calls on Reform of Nuance’s Executive Pay Practices; 22/03/2018 – SDL and Nuance to Develop Solutions for Machine Translation of Voice and Video; 13/03/2018 – Nuance Gives Brands Back Their Voice, Advances AI-Powered Engine for Conversational Dialog; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN – BELIEVES NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS BOARD SHOULD REQUEST KATHRYN MARTIN ACCEPT SHAREHOLDER’S REPEATED OPPOSITION TO BOARD SEAT & RESIGN; 22/03/2018 – Nuance Appoints Mark Benjamin as CEO; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE 2Q ADJ REV $518.3M, EST. $515.5M

Graham Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graham Capital Management Lp sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.49 million, down from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graham Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $419.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.81% or $4.65 during the last trading session, reaching $161. About 26.72 million shares traded or 28.51% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 29/05/2018 – FEATURE-In China’s booming tech scene, women battle sexism and conservative values; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Revenue From Cloud Computing $699M, Up 103%; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA 4Q REV. 61.93B YUAN, EST. 58.96B YUAN; 31/05/2018 – FOCUS-Sony’s push into entertainment aims for stability, not splashiness; 15/03/2018 – Chinese e-commerce and technology giant Alibaba Group is planning for a stock listing in China, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday, citing sources familiar with the matter; 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CITADEL SECURITIES LLC FOCUSING ON ‘DEVELOPING EXPERTISE’ IN 2018 IN NEW AND EXISTING AREAS INCLUDING ETFS, LOW LATENCY, OPTIONS, ARBITRAGE – MEMO; 18/03/2018 – Japanese retailer teams with Alibaba-backed startup on AI-run stores; 05/04/2018 – First Class of Asian Entrepreneurs Graduates from UNCTAD and Alibaba Business School’s eFounders Fellowship Program; 30/05/2018 – GLOBAL INFOTECH 300465.SZ SAYS IT AND ANT FINANCIAL’S UNIT PLAN TO INVEST IN JV; 17/04/2018 – PRENETICS SAYS DNAFIT WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE ITS OWN BRAND

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $306,000 activity.

Analysts await Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, up 5.88% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.17 per share. NUAN’s profit will be $52.23M for 22.43 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Nuance Communications, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc, which manages about $377.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Plantronics Inc New (NYSE:PLT) by 82,223 shares to 132,858 shares, valued at $6.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Knight Swift Transn Hldgs Inc by 57,978 shares in the quarter, for a total of 944,932 shares, and has risen its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 46 investors sold NUAN shares while 98 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 261.61 million shares or 9.69% more from 238.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wesbanco Retail Bank invested 0.03% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Raymond James And Associate invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Perkins Coie reported 300 shares. 9.11M were accumulated by Primecap Mngmt Ca. Fisher Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 1.08M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. S&T Savings Bank Pa has invested 1.38% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Convergence Investment Ltd Liability holds 0.58% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 157,700 shares. Moreover, State Street Corporation has 0% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Amalgamated Bancorp holds 0.02% or 54,880 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Communications accumulated 0.07% or 164,280 shares. 44,602 were reported by Menta Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company. Everett Harris Company Ca invested in 0.02% or 37,000 shares. Cap Research Investors holds 5.47 million shares. Hbk Invs Limited Partnership reported 0.01% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). 165,029 were accumulated by Hsbc Public Ltd Co.

More notable recent Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Nuance Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:NUAN – GlobeNewswire” on May 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Nuance Communications, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NUAN) Balance Sheet A Threat To Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Have A High Beta? – Yahoo Finance” on June 22, 2019. More interesting news about Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) were released by: Investorideas.com and their article: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: Avnet (Nasdaq: $AVT) Names New President of Business Transformation, Nuance (Nasdaq: $NUAN) Introduces Lightning Engine AI Tool – InvestorIdeas.com” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Nuance Unveils New Lightning Engine Nasdaq:NUAN – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Graham Capital Management Lp, which manages about $16.17B and $1.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Contura Energy Inc by 121,374 shares to 265,958 shares, valued at $15.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tesla Inc (Prn) by 76.33 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 138.83M shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).