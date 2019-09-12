As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stock Declined, Shareholder Concorde Asset Management Decreased Its Stake by $415,402; Cms Energy (CMS) Stock Rose While Crow Point Partners Cut Holding

Concorde Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 49.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Concorde Asset Management Llc sold 2,458 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 2,532 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $430,000, down from 4,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Concorde Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $461.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $176.09. About 6.90M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 03/05/2018 – Alibaba is ‘Fundamentally Strong,’ Activate’s Michael Wolf Says (Video); 08/05/2018 – Alibaba expands South Asia footprint, snapping up Pakistani online retailer Daraz; 19/03/2018 – SINGAPORE — Only a week after U.S. e-commerce group Amazon.com revealed its intention to enter the Vietnamese market, Alibaba Group Holding has made a countermove to secure its own growth path in Southeast Asia’s burgeoning e-commerce industry; 10/04/2018 – Jack Ma’s Ant Financial To Raise $9 Bln and Become the World’s Biggest Unicorn; 26/04/2018 – Michael Zeisser has left as Alibaba’s top US dealmaker Zeisser disagreed with Joe Tsai over investment strategy, sources familiar with the situation said; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after $600 million funding led by Alibaba; 30/05/2018 – TSAI SAYS ALIBABA IS MAKING MINORITY EQUITY STAKES; 08/05/2018 – Epsilon Partners with Metro Optic to Deliver On-Demand Global Connectivity in Canada; 17/04/2018 – ADDING and REPLACING Alibaba-Backed Prenetics Acquires UK-Based DNAFit, a Global Leader in Consumer Genetic Testing; 13/03/2018 – Unilever Enters into New Strategic Co-operation with Alibaba

Crow Point Partners Llc decreased its stake in Cms Energy Corp (CMS) by 39.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crow Point Partners Llc sold 234,468 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.89% . The institutional investor held 365,532 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.17 million, down from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crow Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Cms Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $61.25. About 2.18M shares traded or 18.24% up from the average. CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) has risen 22.21% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CMS News: 28/05/2018 – DGAP-CMS: Covestro AG: Buyback programme; 10/05/2018 – REALWIRE/Storit Limited (Holding Company of CMS Distribution)announces results for the year ended 31st December, 2017; 06/03/2018 – CMS: Speech: Remarks by CMS Administrator Seema Verma at the HIMSS18 Conference; 22/03/2018 – Sen. Grassley: Bipartisan, Bicameral Health Committee Leaders Push CMS on Stronger Oversight of the Medicaid Drug Rebate; 07/03/2018 – CMS: Medicare Provider Reimbursement Manual Part 2, Provider Cost Reporting Forms and Instructions, Chapter 41, Form CMS-2540-1; 04/04/2018 – Rep. Pelosi: Pelosi Statement on Final CMS Report on 2018 Affordable Care Act Enrollment; 13/04/2018 – InspectorGeneral: CMS Paid Practitioners for Telehealth Services That Did Not Meet Medicare Requirements; 13/04/2018 – Rep. DelBene: DelBene Urges CMS to Support Shift to Value-based Health Care; 06/03/2018 – CMS ENERGY CORP SAYS NOTES WILL MATURE ON MARCH 15, 2078; 02/04/2018 – CMS SAYS FINALIZED POLICES FOR MEDICARE HEALTH AND DRUG PLANS FOR 2019 THAT WILL SAVE MEDICARE BENEFICIARIES MONEY ON PRESCRIPTION DRUGS

Crow Point Partners Llc, which manages about $937.00 million and $622.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 125,000 shares to 316,001 shares, valued at $15.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 100,775 shares in the quarter, for a total of 600,775 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EUFN).

More notable recent CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “CMS Energy (CMS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is CMS Energy Corporation’s (NYSE:CMS) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CMS Energy declares $0.3825 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on January 17, 2019. More interesting news about CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

Analysts await CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 25.42% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.59 per share. CMS’s profit will be $210.90 million for 20.69 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by CMS Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 124.24% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold CMS shares while 144 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 245.28 million shares or 1.07% less from 247.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.05% in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 0.01% or 30,971 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Llc stated it has 2,566 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The New Jersey-based Nuwave Mgmt Limited has invested 0% in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Oppenheimer Asset holds 1,336 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh has invested 0.25% in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 1.31 million shares stake. Charles Schwab Invest Management holds 1.26 million shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Wetherby Asset Mngmt holds 0.03% or 4,041 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And has invested 0% of its portfolio in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Shell Asset Mgmt Com holds 24,466 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.05% or 64,278 shares. Blair William Il holds 4,170 shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt reported 500 shares. Zeke Lc owns 0.07% invested in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) for 12,605 shares.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 36.08 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Michael Burry’s GameStop Tumbles on Weak Comp Sales Outlook – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Analysts praise Alibaba’s strong Q1 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Alibaba postpones Hong Kong listing – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Forget The Trade War – Buy Alibaba – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba: It Is A Generational Buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 18, 2019.

Concorde Asset Management Llc, which manages about $176.60 million and $170.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 2,804 shares to 33,645 shares, valued at $9.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,659 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,772 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SDY).