As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stock Declined, Shareholder Alkeon Capital Management Upped Holding; 12 West Capital Management LP Cut Stake in Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) as Market Valuation Rose

12 West Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 33.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12 West Capital Management Lp sold 160,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The hedge fund held 322,075 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $90.46M, down from 482,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12 West Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $291.17. About 67,460 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 14/03/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC FLT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $232; 03/05/2018 – Shell Completes Fuel Card System Conversion Onto FLEETCOR Platform Across Europe and Asia; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – INVESTIGATION IS IN EARLY STAGES BUT INDICATES SIGNIFICANT NUMBER OF 6 MONTHS/OLDER GIFT CARD AND PIN NUMBERS WERE ACCESSED; 21/03/2018 – UBER FREIGHT PARTNERS WITH FLEETCOR; 07/03/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates FleetCor Technologies, Inc; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUES UNDER ASC 605 BETWEEN $2,500 MLN AND $2,560 MLN; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – COMPANY WILL PROVIDE AN UPDATE ON INCIDENT IN ITS UPCOMING 10-Q, WHICH IT EXPECTS TO FILE BY MAY 10, 2018; 05/04/2018 – Motus Partners with FLEETCOR to Simplify Expense Reimbursement for Mobile Workforces; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY-Please ignore alert on Fleetcor from law firm; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR and P97 Form Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Mobile Payments at Gas Stations

Alkeon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 26.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alkeon Capital Management Llc bought 350,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 1.70M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $287.24 million, up from 1.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alkeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $460.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $176.73. About 1.76M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 07/03/2018 – WANDISCO PLC WAND.L – TO BE EMBEDDED AS A STANDARD COMPONENT IN SELECTED ALIBABA CLOUD SOLUTIONS; 23/04/2018 – Alibaba recruitment message describes female workers as ‘goddesses’; 23/05/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL SAYS IT WILL WORK WITH CHINA EVERBRIGHT BANK TO HELP IT DEVELOP AREAS SUCH AS PRIVATE AND HYBRID CLOUD PLATFORMS, INTERNET FINANCE AND Al-DRIVEN APPLICATIONS; 11/03/2018 – Cloud pivots Alibaba, Tencent to business market; 14/03/2018 – Top-Performing China Fund Manager Says Alibaba, YY, Look Cheap; 09/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-China joins HK-US battle for Chinese tech listings; 16/04/2018 – XIAN INTL MEDICAL SIGNS COOPERATION FRAMEWORK PACT WITH ALIBABA; 15/03/2018 – Alibaba Cloud’s Indonesian Data Center Commences Operation; 23/03/2018 – Chinese companies like Alibaba and Tencent are bringing their investments and technology to the Southeast Asian region, Credit Suisse’s head of emerging Asia economics said; 14/05/2018 – SHANGHAI ATHUB SAYS THE PROJECTS WILL BE COMPLETED WITHIN 18 MONTHS, SEES TOTAL EXPECTED REVENUE DURING OPERATIONS AT UP TO 8.28 BLN YUAN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 25 investors sold FLT shares while 123 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 78.26 million shares or 0.51% less from 78.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Limited has 36,069 shares. Dupont Cap Mgmt holds 1,189 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Proshare Advsr Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 9,589 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, Florida-based fund reported 117,036 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 10,300 shares. 1,150 were reported by Conning Inc. Us Retail Bank De owns 0.01% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 9,962 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancorp, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 50,619 shares. The New York-based Renaissance Technologies Ltd Com has invested 0.04% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 0% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Cornerstone Advsrs has invested 0% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Riverhead Capital Ltd Llc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 3,866 shares. Blair William Company Il accumulated 115,377 shares. 11,931 are owned by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Gateway Invest Advisers Llc stated it has 50,586 shares.

Analysts await FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.89 EPS, up 15.60% or $0.39 from last year’s $2.5 per share. FLT’s profit will be $250.18M for 25.19 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.69 actual EPS reported by FleetCor Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.43% EPS growth.

12 West Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.10 billion and $1.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 472,000 shares to 735,000 shares, valued at $53.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.