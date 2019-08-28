As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stock Declined, Segantii Capital Management LTD Has Boosted Its Stake; As Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Share Value Rose, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh Lowered Position by $938,466

Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 488.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought 134,296 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 161,796 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.52M, up from 27,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $436.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $167.55. About 5.69M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after $600 million funding led by Alibaba; 25/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHINA’S Q1 CORPORATE NET PROFIT MARGIN WEAKENS TO 6.73 PCT FROM 7.20 PCT YEAR AGO-REUTERS ANALYSIS; 25/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: China to use cornerstones to help Alibaba, Xiaomi list in mainland; 16/03/2018 – Alibaba’s Homecoming May Not Prove a Home Run — Heard on the Street; 02/04/2018 – BEIJING HUALIAN DEPARTMENT STORE SAYS DEAL TO BRING IN ONE-OFF AFTER-TAX INVESTMENT GAINS OF AROUND 430-510 MLN YUAN; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba to invest additional $2 bln in Lazada, replaces CEO; 14/05/2018 – Meiji Yasuda Adds Huntington Ingalls, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 06/03/2018 – Info Age (GB): EXCLUSIVE: Alibaba executive discusses the importance of the cloud to the enterprise EXCLUSIVE: The importance o; 08/03/2018 – Alibaba Health Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – ALIBABA-BACKED ALOG TECHNOLOGY PLANS HONG KONG IPO: IFR

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 53.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh sold 3,862 shares as the company's stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 3,294 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $802,000, down from 7,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $25.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $3.37 during the last trading session, reaching $295.94. About 220,878 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500.

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, which manages about $1.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 26,826 shares to 66,728 shares, valued at $3.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 33,658 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,924 shares, and has risen its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI).

More notable recent FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) news were published by:

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold FLT shares while 152 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 78.66 million shares or 2.56% less from 80.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Management Inc has 0.02% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Comerica Retail Bank invested in 20,201 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Asset Mgmt One Ltd owns 45,857 shares. Albion Gru Ut has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Duquesne Family Office Ltd Liability Com reported 14,605 shares. Old Natl Savings Bank In accumulated 0.04% or 2,800 shares. White Elm Cap Ltd Liability Corp has 39,464 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 8,400 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.07% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Strs Ohio stated it has 0% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 13,603 shares. Advisory Svcs Net Ltd Llc invested in 69 shares or 0% of the stock. First Natl Bank invested in 1,400 shares. Andra Ap accumulated 0.17% or 24,300 shares. Asset Mngmt invested in 1,455 shares.