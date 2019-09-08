As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stock Declined, Lone Pine Capital Has Decreased Position; United Fire Group Has Lowered U S Bancorp (USB) Stake by $912,000 as Share Value Rose

Lone Pine Capital Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 9.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lone Pine Capital Llc sold 570,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 5.64M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03 billion, down from 6.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lone Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $449.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $176.69. About 8.20M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 01/04/2018 – Alibaba: Deal Will Leverage Ele.me’s Delivery Force to Boost Alibaba’s New Retail Initiative in Local Services; 09/04/2018 – ALIBABA’S MA TO ABANDON U.S. JOB VOW IF TIE WORSENS: CHINA NEWS; 13/04/2018 – Russia’s Prokhorov sells 49 pct in Brooklyn Nets basketball team; 02/04/2018 – Amit Sinha, chief operating officer of Paytm Mall said the company would deploy the latest investment from SoftBank and Alibaba to beef up its technology and build superior logistics among other things; 08/04/2018 – Xiaofeng Ren, an international keynote speaker at CeBlT Australia 2018, is selected by Jack Ma as the new data scientist to bring Alibaba’s ‘NASA’ vision to life; 02/04/2018 – ALIBABA BUYS ELE.ME IN DEAL THAT IMPLIES $9.5B ENTERPRISE VALUE; 11/03/2018 – Cloud pivots Alibaba, Tencent to business market; 18/04/2018 – OATH HIRES FORMER ALIBABA EXECUTIVE AS PRESIDENT & COO; 04/04/2018 – Chinese unicorn Meituan to buy Mobike: Union of Tencent-backed ventures is part of a turf war with Alibaba; 28/05/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – AS PER DEAL, CO TO BUY ALI JK MEDICAL PRODUCTS LTD

United Fire Group Inc decreased its stake in U S Bancorp (USB) by 3.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Fire Group Inc sold 19,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 518,675 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.00M, down from 537,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Fire Group Inc who had been investing in U S Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $53.41. About 4.92 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 23/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 29; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Noninterest Income $2.27B; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Confirms U.S. Bancorp (senior unsecured A1); 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – U.S. BANK – CLIENTS WHOSE BUSINESS TRAVEL CARDS RUN ON MASTERCARD NETWORK CAN NOW PAY FOR PURCHASES VIA MOBILE DEVICES; 04/05/2018 – US BANCORP VICE CHAIRMAN-CHIEF RISK OFFICER TO RETIRE; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Rev $5.47B; 19/03/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividends; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp to Speak at the Bernstein Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 04/04/2018 – Little Harbor Advisors, LLC Launches the LHA Market State™ U.S. Tactical ETF (Ticker Symbol: MSUS)

Lone Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $34.98B and $17.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 216,422 shares to 667,206 shares, valued at $338.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.11 billion for 36.21 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.12 EPS, up 5.66% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.06 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.75B for 11.92 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.75% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Lc invested in 0.16% or 105,310 shares. Hilton Capital Limited Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 60 shares. Hollencrest Capital Mngmt holds 0.8% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 126,267 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv (Ca) holds 0.07% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) or 3,346 shares. Zacks Invest Management holds 1.24% or 1.20M shares. Hartford Fincl Mngmt holds 0.58% or 35,000 shares in its portfolio. Ontario – Canada-based Td Asset has invested 0.08% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Dnb Asset Mngmt As has 0% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Eagleclaw Capital Managment Ltd Llc reported 0.15% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Covington Cap, a California-based fund reported 16,530 shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Limited Liability holds 304,043 shares or 1.01% of its portfolio. Bluecrest Capital Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.01% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Marathon Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership holds 3.49M shares or 2.26% of its portfolio. Brookstone Mgmt, Illinois-based fund reported 5,793 shares. Rmb Mngmt accumulated 261,393 shares.

United Fire Group Inc, which manages about $268.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Welltower Inc by 15,500 shares to 18,000 shares, valued at $1.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.