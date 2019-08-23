As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stock Declined, Holder Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp Has Trimmed by $324.52 Million Its Holding; Keyw Hldg (KEYW) Position Held by Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Keyw Hldg Corp (KEYW) by 25.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc bought 218,365 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 1.08 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.28 million, up from 858,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Keyw Hldg Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.00% or $5.77 during the last trading session, reaching $494859008. About 784,183 shares traded. The KeyW Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:KEYW) has 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYW News: 27/04/2018 – SCHOLAR ROCK HOLDING CORPORATION SAYS PROPOSED IPO PRICE IS AN ESTIMATE SOLELY FOR CALCULATING SEC REGISTRATION FEE; 23/04/2018 – DJ Cuidao Holding Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CUDO); 16/05/2018 – Crednology Holding Corp. Files Financial Statements; 08/05/2018 – KEYW Holding 1Q Rev $125.7M; 25/05/2018 – Ditech Holding Corp Announces Receipt of Late Filing Notice From the NYSE; 27/04/2018 – Biopharmaceutical Company Scholar Rock Holding Corp. Files for IPO; 08/05/2018 – KEYW HOLDING CORP – USED A PORTION OF PROCEEDS FROM NEW CREDIT FACILITIES TO PAY OFF ITS EXISTING TERM LOAN A; 03/04/2018 – ATLANTIC ACQUISITION SAYS ON MARCH 28 ENTERED INTO MERGER DEAL WITH UNIT AND HF GROUP HOLDING CORP – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – SubscriberWise: Enterprise Holdings Corporation and Continued Citizen Mistreatment, Palm Springs California 2017; 16/04/2018 – Sun Pacific Holding Corp. Achieves Initial 20% Advertising Placement Rate on Rhode Island PTA Contract

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 11.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp sold 1.61M shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 12.37M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50B, down from 13.98M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $447.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $3.33 during the last trading session, reaching $171.91. About 11.40M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 30/03/2018 – Alibaba founders bet on US subscription clothing pioneer; 13/04/2018 – Market-Beating Advisor Triples Alibaba Stake — Barrons.com; 11/03/2018 – Alibaba and Tencent aim for the cloud; 28/05/2018 – ALI HEALTH TO BUY ALIBABA UNIT ALI JK NUTRITIONAL PRODUCTS; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – EXPECT REVENUE GROWTH FOR FISCAL YEAR 2019 TO BE OVER 60% YEAR OVER YEAR; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba Group and U.S. car maker Ford have unveiled an unstaffed car vending machine in China; 08/05/2018 – AGTech, Alibaba’s Next Crown Jewel. Update III; 12/03/2018 – Amazon to enter Vietnam in challenge to Alibaba; 28/03/2018 – Podcast: Paytm challenges Amazon and Alibaba in ecommerce; 12/03/2018 – IKang Healthcare Received Proposal From Yunfeng and Alibaba for Cash Transaction Valued at $20/ADS or $40/Share

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.49, from 1.9 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 10 investors sold KEYW shares while 24 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 48.41 million shares or 0.91% more from 47.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Colorado-based Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.06% in The KeyW Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:KEYW). 60,000 were reported by Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan. Sei Investments owns 12,022 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl invested 0% of its portfolio in The KeyW Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:KEYW). State Of Wisconsin Board invested 0.02% in The KeyW Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:KEYW). Deutsche Bancorp Ag holds 0% in The KeyW Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:KEYW) or 287,427 shares. 89,941 were accumulated by California Employees Retirement System. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 615,546 shares. Northern Tru holds 0% or 573,371 shares in its portfolio. Snyder Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.59% in The KeyW Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:KEYW). Fmr Ltd Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 7.48M shares. Price T Rowe Inc Md reported 40,658 shares stake. Cooper Creek Partners Ltd Llc holds 3.16% or 1.08M shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 20,700 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 23,696 shares.

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc, which manages about $166.42M and $293.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tillys Inc (NYSE:TLYS) by 633,836 shares to 568,090 shares, valued at $6.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ashland Global Holdings by 58,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,352 shares, and cut its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl (NYSE:TPX).

