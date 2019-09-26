As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stock Declined, Highvista Strategies Lifted Position; Argent Capital Management Has Boosted Its Position in Allegheny Tech (ATI) by $943,375 as Shares Declined

Argent Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Allegheny Tech (ATI) by 62.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Capital Management Llc bought 37,735 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.19% . The institutional investor held 97,745 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.46M, up from 60,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Allegheny Tech for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.27% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $20.1. About 311,646 shares traded. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) has declined 21.89% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ATI News: 22/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC – SELF-FUNDED, MULTI-YEAR EXPANSION OF APPROXIMATELY $95 MLN REPRESENTS ATI’S FOURTH ISO-THERMAL PRESS; 27/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY & TSINGSHAN STAINLESS JOINT VENTURE FILES REQUEST; 24/05/2018 – Jet engines help power cobalt to 10-year highs; 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies 1Q EPS 42c; 01/05/2018 – Allegheny Technologies at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport; 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC ATI.N – EXPECT CONTINUED YEAR-OVER-YEAR REVENUE GROWTH AND OPERATING MARGIN IMPROVEMENT IN HPMC SEGMENT IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – Allegheny Tech: Slabs Currently Subject to 25% Tariffs Recently Levied on All Stainless Products Imported Into U.S; 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies 1Q Profit Boosted by A&T Stainless JV Sale; 22/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPROVED AN INVESTMENT TO EXPAND ITS ISO-THERMAL FORGING AND HEAT TREATING CAPACITIES; 22/03/2018 ATI to Expand Aerospace lso-Thermal Forging Capacity

Highvista Strategies Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 133.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highvista Strategies Llc bought 14,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 25,700 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.36 million, up from 11,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highvista Strategies Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $456.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $175.25. About 5.62M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 05/03/2018 – HONG KONG — China’s largest offline hypermarket chain Sun Art Retail Group is going full speed on digital retailing, with plans to transform more than 400 outlets within this year to become a member of Alibaba Group Holding’s ecosystem; 28/04/2018 – New York Post: STX CEO spotted with Alibaba exec after draft for IPO listing; 22/05/2018 – Student startups face-off at Alibaba Cloud-SUSS Entrepreneurship Certificate/Minor – Pitch to Investors; 07/03/2018 – India’s Paytm gets regulatory approval to sell investment products; 31/05/2018 – ALIBABA-BACKED WEWORK RIVAL IS SAID TO SEEK NEW FUNDING ROUND; 13/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Alibaba Pictures Group Ltd; 09/04/2018 – Julie Zhu: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after Alibaba-led funding; 08/05/2018 – The deal marks another foray for Alibaba into the South Asian market; 15/03/2018 – Alibaba Cloud’s Indonesian Data Center Commences Operation; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba counters Amazon’s expansion in SE Asia

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.56, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 45 investors sold ATI shares while 80 reduced holdings.

Argent Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.51 billion and $2.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 69,351 shares to 959,991 shares, valued at $107.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 82,239 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.12M shares, and cut its stake in Crown Castle International Cor (NYSE:CCI).

Since August 13, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $295,388 activity. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $44,208 was bought by Kramer Kevin B. Davis Elliot S bought 2,000 shares worth $35,060. On Tuesday, August 13 the insider WETHERBEE ROBERT S bought $91,800. 2,000 Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) shares with value of $36,360 were bought by BALL M LEROY. Harris Timothy J bought $51,620 worth of stock or 2,900 shares.