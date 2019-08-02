As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stock Declined, Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Raised Holding by $8.13 Million; Botty Investors Cut Its Blackstone Mtg Tr Reit (BXMT) Stake by $5.00 Million

Botty Investors Llc decreased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Reit (BXMT) by 97.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Botty Investors Llc sold 146,939 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 3,350 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116,000, down from 150,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Botty Investors Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Reit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $35.21. About 193,446 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500.

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 7.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp bought 44,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 629,992 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $114.94M, up from 585,302 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $421.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $3.95 during the last trading session, reaching $161.7. About 9.23 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 02/04/2018 – Walmart opens first high-tech small-sized supermarket in China; 05/03/2018 – HONG KONG — China’s largest offline hypermarket chain Sun Art Retail Group is going full speed on digital retailing, with plans to transform more than 400 outlets within this year to become a member of Alibaba Group Holding’s ecosystem; 30/05/2018 – Alibaba wants more Japanese products in Chinese customers’ hands; 30/05/2018 – China’s Wanda Group, Tencent team up for ‘smart retail’; 10/04/2018 – Spin Master’s PAW Patrol wins an award from Tmall, the online marketplace of the Alibaba Group; 16/03/2018 – Group holding legacy Yahoo assets urged to sell $76bn Alibaba stake; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba, an existing investor in Paytm E-Commerce, is also putting in $45 million in the round; 21/04/2018 – Earlier this week Alibaba said will make its own chip available for access through its cloud; 26/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE GROUP INC – CASH CONSIDERATION OPTION OF $41.20 PER CLASS A SHARE OR CLASS C SHARE OF COMPANY OR US$20.60 PER ADS OF CO; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba leads consortium in $1.4 bln deal for stake in Chinese courier ZTO

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Communications Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Magnetar Financial Ltd Liability Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). The Ontario – Canada-based 1832 Asset Mngmt Lp has invested 0.11% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Segall Bryant And Hamill Llc holds 42,125 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Associates Md stated it has 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Round Table Serv Lc invested 0.11% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Moreover, Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of has 0% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 7,900 shares. Raymond James Svcs Advsr, Florida-based fund reported 31,568 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invs Ltd holds 527,675 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. 662,475 are held by Wells Fargo And Mn. First Republic Investment Management Inc has 61,666 shares. Neville Rodie & Shaw holds 1.03% or 281,334 shares in its portfolio. Edgemoor Investment Advsr Incorporated holds 1.87% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 411,909 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corporation has 12,036 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 32,807 shares.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $32,493 activity. Marone Anthony F. JR sold $9,910 worth of stock.

More notable recent Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust: Still A Buy? – Seeking Alpha” on September 24, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on February 11, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – PRNewswire” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – PRNewswire” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (BXMT) CEO Steve Plavin on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Analysts await Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, down 13.04% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.69 per share. BXMT’s profit will be $80.57M for 14.67 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.23% negative EPS growth.

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp, which manages about $10.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Meridian Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 18,000 shares to 20,600 shares, valued at $363,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) by 393,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 999,700 shares, and cut its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI).