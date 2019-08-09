As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stock Declined, Graham Capital Management LP Has Cut Holding by $3.64 Million; Yandex Nv (YNDX) Shareholder Somerset Capital Management Llp Trimmed Its Stake as Market Value Rose

Somerset Capital Management Llp decreased its stake in Yandex Nv (YNDX) by 1.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Capital Management Llp sold 55,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The institutional investor held 3.18 million shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $108.99 million, down from 3.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Capital Management Llp who had been investing in Yandex Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $37.05. About 385,560 shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 25/04/2018 – YANDEX SEES MINOR BOOST TO TAXI BUSINESS FROM 2018 WORLD CUP; 08/05/2018 – Fosun International/Yandex Story Published in Error (Correct); 25/04/2018 – YANDEX – EXPECT SEARCH AND PORTAL RUBLE-BASED REVENUE GROWTH TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 19% TO 21% IN THE FULL YEAR 2018 COMPARED WITH 2017; 04/04/2018 – YNDX, MA, FB: #NewsSatellite Russians will be able to transfer money via instant messengers; 30/05/2018 – Boundless to Host Upcoming Roundtable Webinar on Boundless Anywhere; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX 1Q ADJ. EBITDA MARGIN +29%; 29/05/2018 – Yandex also unveiled an online delivery platform similar to Amazon Prime; 29/05/2018 – Russian tech giant Yandex has unveiled a new smart speaker; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX CLOSE YANDEX.MARKET DEAL; 09/03/2018 – YANDEX YNDX.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $40

Graham Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graham Capital Management Lp sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.49 million, down from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graham Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $430.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $160.34. About 7.78 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 14/05/2018 – SHANGHAI ATHUB SAYS THE PROJECTS WILL BE COMPLETED WITHIN 18 MONTHS, SEES TOTAL EXPECTED REVENUE DURING OPERATIONS AT UP TO 8.28 BLN YUAN; 13/03/2018 – VisaHQ Collaborates with Alibaba’s Fliggy to Expedite Outbound Tourism for Chinese Travelers; 09/05/2018 – SoftBank: Logs Y630.19B in Alibaba-Related Derivative Losses in FY2017; 16/03/2018 – Merlin Network agrees non-exclusive music licensing with NetEase, Alibaba and Tencent; 22/05/2018 – CITADEL SECURITIES LLC HAS ENTERED THE LEAD MARKET MAKING BUSINESS WITH A SMALL LIST OF EXCHANGE-TRADED FUNDS; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s to Remain Active on Alibaba’s E-Commerce Platform TMall; 21/03/2018 – Budget fashion brand H&M launches on Alibaba’s Tmall in China; 02/04/2018 – Hungry tech giant Alibaba Group Holding swallows up China’s biggest food delivery app; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Expects Revenue to Jump in the Next Year–Update; 24/04/2018 – Paytm in talks to buy Indian portal TicketNew from Alibaba Pictures, sources say

Analysts await Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, up 67.86% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.28 per share. YNDX’s profit will be $154.71 million for 19.71 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Yandex N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 74.07% EPS growth.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.03 billion for 35.47 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

Graham Capital Management Lp, which manages about $16.17 billion and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transocean Ltd (Put) (NYSE:RIG) by 50,500 shares to 700,500 shares, valued at $6.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Talos Energy Inc by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,620 shares, and has risen its stake in Encore Cap Group Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:ECPG).