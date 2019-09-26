As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stock Declined, Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte LTD Boosted Position; Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Trimmed Its Smucker J M Co (SJM) Position by $2.17 Million as Market Value Declined

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its stake in Smucker J M Co (SJM) by 27.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund sold 18,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.25% . The institutional investor held 50,575 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.83 million, down from 69,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund who had been investing in Smucker J M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $107.97. About 532,514 shares traded. The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has risen 0.14% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500. Some Historical SJM News: 06/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Company Announces Termination of Agreement to Acquire the Wesson® Oil Brand from Conagra Brands, Inc; 06/03/2018 – Conagra Brands And The J.M. Smucker Company Terminate Agreement For Sale Of Wesson Oil Business; 04/04/2018 – J M SMUCKER CO – DEAL IS AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION, WHICH CO WILL FUND WITH DEBT; 04/04/2018 – L Catterton and the Lang Family to Sell Ainsworth Pet Nutrition to The J.M. Smucker Company; 04/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker: Will Explore Strategic Options for U.S. Baking Business, Including Potential Sale; 04/04/2018 – J. M. Smucker said it would acquire pet food and pet snacks maker Ainsworth Pet Nutrition to strengthen its pet food portfolio; 05/03/2018 – FTC: FTC Challenges Proposed Acquisition of Conagra’s Wesson Cooking Oil Brand by Crisco owner, J.M. Smucker Co; 08/03/2018 – J.M. SMUCKER CO IS CONSIDERING A SALE OF ITS BAKING BRANDS, INCLUDING PILLSBURY- BLOOMBERG, CITING; 04/04/2018 – JM SMucker to buy Ainsworth Pet Nutrition for $1.7 bln; 06/03/2018 – FTC: Statement of Ian Conner, Deputy Director of FTC Bureau of Competition, on J.M. Smucker Co.’s Decision to Drop Proposed

Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 3.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd bought 15,358 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 400,521 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $67.87M, up from 385,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $459.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.98% or $5.11 during the last trading session, reaching $176.66. About 11.66M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 18/03/2018 – ALIBABA SAYS TO INVEST ADDITIONAL $2 BLN IN LAZADA GROUP; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 HONG KONG EXITED BABA, DQ, SIMO, MU, WFC IN 1Q: 13F; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after $600 million funding led by Alibaba; 10/04/2018 – Alibaba founder Jack Ma says friction between U.S. and China to be expected; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba Signs Up to Help Out Thailand; 18/03/2018 – ALIBABA BABA.N NAMES LUCY PENG AS LAZADA CEO, MAXIMILIAN BITTNER TO ASSUME ROLE OF SENIOR ADVISOR TO ALIBABA -STATEMENT; 07/05/2018 – MEDIA-India’s BigBasket in talks with Alibaba, new investors to raise $300-$500 mln funds – Mint; 30/05/2018 – SUNING.COM SAYS IT HOLDS 0.51 PCT STAKE IN ALIBABA AFTER TRANSACTION; 21/03/2018 – MEDIA-China’s JD.com, Alibaba plan to issue CDRs – Caixin; 17/04/2018 – IGNORE:ALIBABA-BACKED PRENETICS BUYING DNAFIT ANNOUNCED APR. 16

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.49, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 48 investors sold SJM shares while 240 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 83.37 million shares or 2.25% less from 85.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hall Laurie J Trustee accumulated 853 shares or 0.05% of the stock. National Pension Serv reported 162,374 shares. Dimensional Fund LP holds 1.83 million shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Professional Advisory Services has 1.77% invested in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Acadian Asset Ltd Liability has invested 0% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). 1832 Asset Management Limited Partnership stated it has 76,300 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 260,100 shares. Lpl Limited Com invested in 0.01% or 22,632 shares. Shelter Mutual Ins Communication has 53,720 shares. Old Second Commercial Bank Of Aurora reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al holds 0.24% or 184,400 shares. Brookstone Capital Management holds 0.12% or 18,013 shares in its portfolio. 323 are owned by Stonebridge Capital Advsr Ltd Liability Corp. Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited invested in 0.08% or 806,021 shares. Moors And Cabot reported 1,833 shares.

Analysts await The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $2.18 EPS, up 0.46% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.17 per share. SJM’s profit will be $248.63M for 12.38 P/E if the $2.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual EPS reported by The J. M. Smucker Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.97% EPS growth.