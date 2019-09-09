As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stock Declined, Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Raised Its Holding; Amazon Com (AMZN) Share Price Declined While Jfs Wealth Advisors Has Lifted Holding by $491,556

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 51.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp bought 113,356 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 332,340 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.64 million, up from 218,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $455.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $176.69. About 8.30M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 31/05/2018 – Alibaba Co-Founder and Executive Vice President Joe Tsai told audiences at Recode’s Code Conference that many Americans want to stop China from upgrading its technology and from becoming more innovative; 30/04/2018 – TRADE WAR CONSEQUENCES ‘WILL BE QUITE SEVERE,’ SAYS BABA’S TSAI; 09/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-China joins HK-US battle for Chinese tech listings; 04/04/2018 – Tencent vs. Alibaba: Battle extends to bikes and food delivery; 08/05/2018 – ROCKET INTERNET SE RKET.DE – ALIBABA ACQUIRES ENTIRE SHARE CAPITAL OF DARAZ, A COMPANY INCUBATED BY ROCKET INTERNET; 10/04/2018 – Alibaba-Backed Carmaker Seeks $2.7 Billion to Challenge Tesla; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Adj EPS 91c; 26/03/2018 – UNCTAD and Alibaba Business School Kick Off eFounders Initiative for Asian Entrepreneurs; 16/03/2018 – Merlin Network agrees non-exclusive music licensing with NetEase, Alibaba and Tencent; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba beats sales forecasts on strong commerce growth

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 70.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc bought 276 shares as the company's stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 667 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19 million, up from 391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $875.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1833.51. About 2.50 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500.

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "What Alibaba's Second HK Listing Means – Seeking Alpha" on June 26, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: "Home Credit to test Hong Kong IPO market as protests convulse city – StreetInsider.com" published on September 09, 2019, Investorplace.com published: "The Postponement of the Hong Kong Listing of Alibaba Stock Is Nothing But a Blip – Investorplace.com" on August 26, 2019.

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.68B and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 20,880 shares to 115,869 shares, valued at $30.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 72,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 805,602 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Amazon (AMZN) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq" on April 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Why Earnings Season Could Be Great for Amazon.com (AMZN) – Nasdaq" published on April 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "Better Buy Amid Market Volatility: Amazon (AMZN) vs. Walmart (WMT) Stock – Nasdaq" on August 20, 2019.