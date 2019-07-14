As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Shares Rose, Shareholder Pictet North America Advisors Sa Has Boosted Its Position; Litespeed Management Maintains Position in Bunge Limited (BG)

Litespeed Management Llc increased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 18.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litespeed Management Llc bought 24,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 153,500 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.15M, up from 129,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litespeed Management Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $56.86. About 752,809 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 25.01% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.44% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 12/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 12; 02/05/2018 – BUNGE CEO SCHRODER MAKES COMMENTS ON SOY IN PHONE INTERVIEW; 15/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 15; 14/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 14; 16/05/2018 – Bunge will export US soybeans to Argentina “if margins justify it” -CEO; 22/05/2018 – FITCH SAYS IT ANTICIPATES IMPACT OF RECENT COMMODITY PRICE VOLATILITY AND AN EVENTUAL TRADE DEAL WILL BE A NET NEUTRAL FOR BUNGE, ADM AND CARGILL; 16/05/2018 – BUNGE CONTINUES TO SEE ITSELF AS AN INDUSTRY CONSOLIDATOR: CEO; 16/05/2018 – BUNGE SAYS BRAZIL UNIT PRODUCED 975 MLN LITERS OF ETHANOL IN 2017/18 CROP VS 925 MLN L IN PREVIOUS SEASON – DOCUMENT; 30/05/2018 – Bunge at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Bunge to sell part of its stake in Brazil’s sugar unit IPO

Pictet North America Advisors Sa increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 654.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet North America Advisors Sa bought 69,035 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 79,576 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.52M, up from 10,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet North America Advisors Sa who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $437.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $169.07. About 17.32 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 19/03/2018 – Alibaba counters Amazon’s expansion in SE Asia; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 17/04/2018 – OCEANWIDE HOLDINGS 000046.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S CLOUD-COMPUTING SUBSIDIARY ALIYUN ON SMART CITY RELATED PROJECT IN WUHAN CITY; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba files trademark lawsuit against Dubai firm behind ‘Alibabacoin’; 13/03/2018 – Chinese bike-sharing firm Ofo raises $866 million led by Alibaba; 05/04/2018 – First Class of Asian Entrepreneurs Graduates from UNCTAD and Alibaba Business School’s eFounders Fellowship Program; 19/03/2018 – BEIJING (Reuters) — Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said it will invest an extra $2 billion in Southeast Asian e-commerce firm Lazada Group and tapped a top executive to run the business, as it takes on rivals such as tech titan Amazon in an aggressive expansion in the region; 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Citadel Securities ups ETF game as part of growth push; 13/03/2018 – VisaHQ Collaborates with Alibaba’s Fliggy to Expedite Outbound Tourism for Chinese Travelers; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q-End Mobile MAUs on China Retail Marketplaces 617M

Pictet North America Advisors Sa, which manages about $2.65 billion and $668.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 74,400 shares to 8,922 shares, valued at $2.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 477,479 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 108,287 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $11.89 million activity. 19,750 shares were bought by FRIBOURG PAUL J, worth $1.01M. HECKMAN GREGORY A had bought 38,588 shares worth $2.00M on Tuesday, May 21. 160,000 shares valued at $8.16 million were bought by CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO on Thursday, May 23. 10,000 shares valued at $512,777 were bought by Zachman Brian on Wednesday, May 22.