As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Shares Rose, Investure Has Increased by $648,830 Its Position; Stamps Com (STMP) Position Maintained by Hhr Asset Management Llc

Hhr Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Stamps Com Inc (STMP) by 3.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hhr Asset Management Llc bought 11,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 77.98% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 374,183 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.46M, up from 362,903 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hhr Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Stamps Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $872.57 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $48.04. About 165,474 shares traded. Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) has declined 82.31% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 86.74% the S&P500. Some Historical STMP News: 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM SEES FY ADJ EPS $9.60 TO $10.60, EST. $9.17; 19/04/2018 – DJ Stampscom Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STMP); 11/05/2018 – ShippingEasy Named 2018 Top Small Business for Customer Service; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com 1Q Net $47M; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Raises 2018 View To Net $150M-Net $165M; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Sees 2018 Adj EPS $9.60-Adj EPS $10.60; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE TO BE IN A RANGE OF APPROXIMATELY $530 MLN TO $560 MLN; 23/05/2018 – Stamps.com Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for May. 31; 24/05/2018 – ShippingEasy Wins Two Stevie® Awards in 2018 American Business Awards®; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com 1Q Rev $133.6M

Investure Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 3.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investure Llc bought 3,565 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 102,795 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.76M, up from 99,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investure Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $438.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $3.38 during the last trading session, reaching $169.93. About 11.39M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 10/04/2018 – Spin Master’s PAW Patrol wins an award from Tmall, the online marketplace of the Alibaba Group; 18/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left; 07/05/2018 – BABA: It’s said that police are investigating bribery of #Alibaba staff. Some are taking bribes via #btc #eth; 30/05/2018 – SHENZHEN CLOU ELECTRONICS 002121.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S CLOUD COMPUTING AFFILIATE ON COOPERATION IN AREAS SUCH AS CLOUD COMPUTING, BIG DATA AND ARTIFICIAL…; 30/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Tsai Says Trade War With China Could ‘Kill a Lot of Jobs in America’ (Video); 21/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Alibaba at ‘A+’; Outlook Stable; 25/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-China Inc tightens reins on debt, raises spectre of slowdown; 07/03/2018 – Jonathan Cheng: South China Morning Post, citing S. Korean sources: N. Korea may propose sending Kim Yo Jong to Washington for; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after $600 million funding led by Alibaba; 08/05/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING’S TMALL ONLINE MARKETPLACE HAD ALSO STOPPED SELLING ZTE PHONES BY TUESDAY – NIKKEI

Investure Llc, which manages about $11.73 billion and $522.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XOP) by 78,000 shares to 6.30 million shares, valued at $193.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 2,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,705 shares, and cut its stake in Jbg Smith Pptys.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $172,200 activity. Another trade for 1,200 shares valued at $222,180 was made by Khechfe Amine on Thursday, January 31.

Hhr Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.77 billion and $1.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roku Inc by 462,910 shares to 919,159 shares, valued at $59.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comscore Inc (NASDAQ:SCOR) by 50,180 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.70 million shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.