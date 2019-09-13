As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Shares Declined, Tekne Capital Management Has Upped Its Position; Qs Investors Holds Stake in Otter Tail (OTTR)

Tekne Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 34.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekne Capital Management Llc bought 69,992 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 275,291 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.65 million, up from 205,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekne Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $468.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $179.9. About 2.97 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 08/04/2018 – Xiaofeng Ren, an international keynote speaker at CeBlT Australia 2018, is selected by Jack Ma as the new data scientist to bring Alibaba’s ‘NASA’ vision to life; 21/03/2018 – In India, digital gold sellers hope trickle will become a rush; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba: Lazada Founder and Current CEO Max Bittner Will Take on Role of Senior Adviser to Alibaba to Assist in Transition; 20/03/2018 – BEST INC – LIN WAN HAS BEEN APPOINTED BY ALIBABA GROUP TO REPLACE WENHONG TONG AS A MEMBER OF COMPANY’S BOARD; 29/05/2018 – CHINA’S ANT FINANCIAL CLOSES FUNDING ROUND; RAISES $10 BLN AT $150 BLN VALUATION; 26/03/2018 – YUNFENG, ALIBABA SPV IK HEALTHCARE IN MERGER PACT WITH IKANG; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – DURING MARCH 2018 QTR, ANT FINANCIAL CONTINUED TO AGGRESSIVELY INVEST IN THEIR BUSINESS; 29/05/2018 – ALIBABA-LED INVESTORS TO BUY ABOUT 10% STAKE IN ZTO FOR $1.38B; 30/05/2018 – GLOBAL INFOTECH 300465.SZ SAYS IT AND ANT FINANCIAL’S UNIT PLAN TO INVEST IN JV; 12/03/2018 – IKANG GETS PURCHASE PROPOSAL FROM YUNFENG CAPITAL & ALIBABA

Qs Investors Llc increased its stake in Otter Tail Corp (OTTR) by 14.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qs Investors Llc bought 10,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.77% . The institutional investor held 82,275 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.35M, up from 71,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qs Investors Llc who had been investing in Otter Tail Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $54.49. About 7,645 shares traded. Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR) has risen 12.14% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.14% the S&P500. Some Historical OTTR News: 20/04/2018 – OTTER TAIL POWER CO. REQUESTS RATE REVIEW IN SOUTH DAKOTA; 12/04/2018 – ID Securities: 04/12/2018 – Governor Otter Proclaims April “Financial Literacy Month”; 19/04/2018 – Yamaha Announces Power Assist Electric Bicycles on Display at Sea Otter Classic; 20/04/2018 – DJ Otter Tail Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OTTR); 07/05/2018 – OTTER TAIL CORP OTTR.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.90 TO $2.05; 15/03/2018 – Otter Tail Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Otter Tail Declares Dividend of 3.35c; 07/05/2018 – Otter Tail Raises FY18 View To EPS $1.90-EPS $2.05; 21/05/2018 – Otter Tail Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – OTTER TAIL SEES FY EPS CONT OPS $1.90 TO $2.05, EST. $1.93

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.48 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 16 investors sold OTTR shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 17.66 million shares or 2.56% more from 17.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR). New York-based Citigroup has invested 0% in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR). Vanguard Gru invested 0.01% in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR). Metropolitan Life Com New York stated it has 12,722 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Glenmede Tru Co Na has 169 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Corp stated it has 5,577 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.31% in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR). Wells Fargo And Co Mn reported 299,267 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Farmers & Merchants Invests holds 0.02% or 6,300 shares. Bancorporation Of America Corp De invested in 0% or 45,256 shares. Pnc Fincl Service Group Inc Inc owns 13,070 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De holds 0.01% or 34,759 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Limited Liability has invested 0% in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR). Assetmark Inc, California-based fund reported 200 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 545,859 shares stake.

Qs Investors Llc, which manages about $4.98B and $9.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 46,238 shares to 138,965 shares, valued at $11.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unit Corp (NYSE:UNT) by 48,681 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,600 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR).