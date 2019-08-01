As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Shares Declined, Tci Wealth Advisors Has Cut Its Position; Seacoast Bkg Fl (SBCF) Stock Price Declined While 1492 Capital Management Has Trimmed Position

Tci Wealth Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 89.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc sold 1,789 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 211 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38,000, down from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $456.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $175.24. About 9.09 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 02/04/2018 – Walmart opens first high-tech small-sized supermarket in China; 18/04/2018 – THAI GOVERNMENT SAYS ALIBABA GROUP TO INVEST MORE THAN 10 BILLION BAHT IN ‘DIGITAL HUB’ IN EASTERN ECONOMIC CORRIDOR; 30/05/2018 – TSAI SAYS ALIBABA HAS NOT TRIED TO BIG M&A IN THE U.S; 26/04/2018 – CHANOS SAYS HE’S NO LONGER SHORT ALIBABA; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Alibaba at ‘A+’; Outlook Stable; 28/05/2018 – Alibaba Health: Ali JK Owns Relationships With Merchants on Tmall.com for Medical Devices, Adult Products; 11/03/2018 – Alibaba and Tencent aim for the cloud; 05/04/2018 – Alibaba plans to invest in ride-hailing firm Grab, sources say; 15/03/2018 – JAKARTA — Alibaba Group Holding is expanding its cloud computing business in Asia’s emerging economies by building local data centers, aiming to outpace U.S. rivals like Amazon in the race to capture the region’s fast-growing technology market; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba leads $1.4bn stake deal in Chinese delivery group ZTO

1492 Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Seacoast Bkg Corp Fl (SBCF) by 12.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1492 Capital Management Llc sold 13,007 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.98% . The institutional investor held 91,796 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.42 million, down from 104,803 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1492 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Seacoast Bkg Corp Fl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $27.26. About 23,660 shares traded. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) has declined 5.69% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SBCF News: 05/04/2018 – Sen. Hassan: Senator Hassan Visits Seacoast Science Center, Emphasizes Importance of Combating Climate Change and Protecting Ne; 11/04/2018 – NH Dept of AMF: April 20-22: Annie’s Project Weekend Retreat-Seacoast Alnoba, Kensington Overnight participants, $100 all; 04/05/2018 – DJ Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCBH); 04/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Preformed Line Products, Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida, NMI, TravelCente; 01/05/2018 – Seacoast Banking Presenting at Conference May 22; 21/05/2018 – Seacoast Banking Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Seacoast Banking of FL 1Q EPS 38c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Seacoast Banking Corporation of Flo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBCF); 08/05/2018 – SmartBiz Loans® Adds Seacoast Bank to Technology Ecosystem; 04/04/2018 – Seacoast Banking Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 35.14% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.37 per share. SBCF’s profit will be $25.73M for 13.63 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

1492 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $188.45M and $118.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 106,291 shares to 131,759 shares, valued at $2.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $272,456 activity. 4,812 shares were sold by CROSS CHARLES K JR., worth $136,228 on Thursday, February 7.

Tci Wealth Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.53B and $227.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 7,753 shares to 29,138 shares, valued at $2.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.