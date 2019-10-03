As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Shares Declined, Shareholder Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte LTD Upped Stake; As Merck & Co Com (MRK) Valuation Rose, Holder Waters Parkerson & Company Lowered by $525,390 Its Position

Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 3.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd bought 15,358 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 400,521 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $67.87 million, up from 385,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $438.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $168.58. About 4.57 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 05/03/2018 – MFS Institutional International Equity Fund Cuts Alibaba; 13/04/2018 – Russian billionaire sells 49% stake in Brooklyn Nets basketball team to Alibaba co-founder; 10/04/2018 – Alibaba-Backed Carmaker Seeks $2.7 Billion to Challenge Tesla; 20/04/2018 – China’s Ctrip would welcome chance to list at home via depositary receipts -CEO; 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Alibaba Group Holding’s plan to launch a version of the Alipay mobile payment service in Japan has hit a snag, as banks withhold cooperation out of concern over potential data leaks into China; 06/04/2018 – SOFTBANK IS SAID TO BORROW $8 BILLION BACKED BY ALIBABA HOLDING – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 19/03/2018 – ALIBABA TO INVEST ANOTHER $2 BILLION IN LAZADA FOR EXPANSION; 17/04/2018 – ALIBABA-BACKED ALOG TECHNOLOGY PLANS HONG KONG IPO: IFR; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – INVESTMENTS RESULTED IN A NET LOSS FOR ANT FINANCIAL IN QUARTER; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – EXPECT REVENUE GROWTH FOR FISCAL YEAR 2019 TO BE OVER 60% YEAR OVER YEAR

Waters Parkerson & Company decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc Com (MRK) by 1.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waters Parkerson & Company sold 6,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 313,058 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.25M, down from 319,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waters Parkerson & Company who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $211.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $82.51. About 1.71M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 08/03/2018 – STADA STAG.DE CEO SAYS IF MERCK WERE TO CHANGE DEAL STRUCTURE, VOLUME OF MERCK OTC BUSINESS FOR SALE, MAY THINK ABOUT IT; 26/03/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq Improves Lung Cancer Treatment Results With Avastin; 09/04/2018 – Mavenclad (Cladribine Tablets) Receives First Approval in the Middle East & Africa Region; 27/03/2018 – Uptake of Merck KGaA’s Mavenclad in the European Multiple Sclerosis Market Currently Stalled Due to Restrictive Guidelines and; 27/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 021067 Company: MERCK SHARP DOHME; 08/03/2018 – STADA MAY BE INTERESTED IF MERCK CHANGES SCOPE OF ASSET SALE; 17/04/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 18/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously; 07/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMA – FDA APPROVAL OF DARZALEX IN COMBINATION WITH BORTEZOMIB, MELPHALAN AND PREDNISONE MARKS ITS FIFTH INDICATION IN MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 23/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Solicitor general urges Supreme Court to review a Merck product liability case about Fosamax labeling

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, up 5.04% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.19 per share. MRK’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 16.50 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Waters Parkerson & Company, which manages about $1.24B and $1.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communicatn (NYSE:VZ) by 10,399 shares to 382,532 shares, valued at $21.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 19,090 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,311 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd F (VEA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 53 investors sold MRK shares while 596 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 565 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

