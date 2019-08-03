As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Shares Declined, Shareholder Altfest L J & Company Has Raised Its Position; Anthem (ANTM) Shareholder Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Decreased Its Position

Altfest L J & Company Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 59.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altfest L J & Company Inc bought 4,867 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 13,031 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20 million, up from 8,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altfest L J & Company Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $419.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.81% or $4.65 during the last trading session, reaching $161. About 26.72M shares traded or 28.51% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 12/03/2018 – iKang Announces Receipt of Acquisition Proposal from Yunfeng Capital and Alibaba; 07/03/2018 – WANdisco Launches OEM Sales Partnership With Alibaba Cloud; 08/05/2018 – ZTE CORP MAY ALSO HAVE TO STOP SMARTPHONE SALES IN THE U.S. ONCE INVENTORIES RUN OUT – NIKKEI; 13/03/2018 – VisaHQ Collaborates with Alibaba’s Fliggy to Expedite Outbound Tourism for Chinese Travelers; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – DURING FISCAL YEAR 2018, CHINA RETAIL MARKETPLACES RECORDED TOTAL GMV OF RMB4,820 BILLION (US$768 BILLION), UP 28%; 29/05/2018 – ALIBABA-LED INVESTORS TO BUY ABOUT 10% STAKE IN ZTO FOR $1.38B; 03/04/2018 – Paytm Mall grabs $2bn valuation with new Softbank/Alibaba investment; 28/05/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – COMPANY ENTERED INTO SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH ALI JK NUTRITIONAL PRODUCTS HOLDING; 20/03/2018 – Altaba Grapples With Its Huge Alibaba Stake — Barrons.com; 15/03/2018 – China depository receipts to be launched soon – Shanghai Securities News

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 18.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft sold 1,102 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 4,860 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40M, down from 5,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $290.57. About 844,279 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – U.S. health insurer Anthem’s quarterly profit rises 30 pct; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 16/04/2018 – White Castle® Partners With Rising Star On Anthem For New Generation Of Cravers; 05/04/2018 – Anthem And Soapbox Present “Doing Good Demands Good Design”; 05/03/2018 MERKEL SEES NO NEED TO CHANGE LYRICS OF NATIONAL ANTHEM: FAZ; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Net $1.31B; 24/05/2018 – Trump Supports N.F.L.’s New National Anthem Rules; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Indiana Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Anthem’s Negative Outlook Reflects Elevated Fincl Leverage Ratios; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna, Cuts TJX

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 earnings per share, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24 billion for 15.01 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft, which manages about $9.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 28,376 shares to 247,295 shares, valued at $51.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Devon Energy Corp New (NYSE:DVN) by 46,119 shares in the quarter, for a total of 114,248 shares, and has risen its stake in Hecla Mng Co (NYSE:HL).

Altfest L J & Company Inc, which manages about $365.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEZ) by 10,562 shares to 3,979 shares, valued at $297,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 7,923 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,883 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).