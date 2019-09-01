As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Shares Declined, Segantii Capital Management LTD Has Lifted Its Stake by $24.44 Million; Woodmont Investment Counsel Maintains Stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 7611.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc bought 190,296 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The hedge fund held 192,796 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.08 million, up from 2,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $26.31. About 4.56 million shares traded or 3.41% up from the average. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 488.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought 134,296 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 161,796 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.52 million, up from 27,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $441.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $175.03. About 10.30 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 20/04/2018 – China’s Ctrip would welcome chance to list at home via depositary receipts -CEO; 29/05/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD – REACHED DEAL TO SELL CERTAIN HEALTHCARE CATEGORIES FROM TMALL PHARMACY TO ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba to invest $320 mln in Thailand, as rivals boost presence; 17/04/2018 – IGNORE:ALIBABA-BACKED PRENETICS BUYING DNAFIT ANNOUNCED APR. 16; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – QTRLY EPS WAS RMB2.88 (US$0.46) AND NON-GAAP EPS WAS RMB5.73 (US$0.91); 02/05/2018 – Navicat Monitor is now available on Alibaba Cloud Marketplace; 29/03/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – SHEN DIFAN APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 09/04/2018 – SEMTECH – ALIBABA CLOUD AND ZHEJIANG PROVINCIAL COMPANY OF CHINA UNICOM JOINTLY DEPLOYED PRE-COMMERCIAL SERVICE FOR IOT BASED ON LORA TECHNOLOGY; 29/05/2018 – “Among the widest regulatory gaps that support Chinese unicorns and decacorns such as Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. & Tencent Holdings Ltd; 08/05/2018 – ROCKET INTERNET SE RKET.DE – DARAZ WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE UNDER SAME BRAND FOLLOWING TRANSACTION

Segantii Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $851.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Triton Intl Ltd by 70,000 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $1.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pinduoduo Inc by 847,035 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 307,965 shares, and cut its stake in Barclays Plc (NYSE:BCS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $119,640 activity.