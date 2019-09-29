As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Shares Declined, Prime Capital Management Company LTD Has Decreased by $18.79 Million Its Position; Travelers Companies Com (TRV) Stake Has Increased by Bsw Wealth Partners

Bsw Wealth Partners increased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc Com (TRV) by 87.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bsw Wealth Partners bought 3,836 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 8,208 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.23M, up from 4,372 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bsw Wealth Partners who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $148. About 1.03 million shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid ‘Spotty Potties’; 23/05/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Designs Ergonomic and Convenient Clothes Organizer for Travelers (TOR-9850); 25/05/2018 – Record Number of Summer Travelers Will Find Hot Deals and Cool Treats at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport; 02/05/2018 – Travelers Sponsors Construction Safety Week 2018 to Encourage Safe Workplace Practices; 14/03/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Convenience Enhancer for Travelers (HUN-495); 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Net $669M; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Net Written Premiums $6.82B; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Return on Equity 11.5; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Net Investment Income $603M; 13/03/2018 – OLD MUTUAL PLC OML.L – CLAIM IN RELATION TO PRE-EXISTING PLC HEAD OFFICE LEGACY ITEMS RELATING TO PREVIOUSLY DISPOSED OF US ASSETS

Prime Capital Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 14.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prime Capital Management Company Ltd sold 111,167 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 654,596 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $110.92 million, down from 765,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prime Capital Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $432.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.15% or $9.02 during the last trading session, reaching $165.98. About 32.88 million shares traded or 108.59% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 05/03/2018 – HONG KONG — China’s largest offline hypermarket chain Sun Art Retail Group is going full speed on digital retailing, with plans to transform more than 400 outlets within this year to become a member of Alibaba Group Holding’s ecosystem; 23/05/2018 – With C.O.D. and Goat Promotions, Jumia Aims to Be Africa’s Alibaba; 12/03/2018 – IKang Healthcare Received Proposal From Yunfeng and Alibaba for Cash Transaction Valued at $20/ADS or $40/Share; 01/04/2018 – Alibaba to buy food delivery app Ele.me; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba invests additional $2 billion in Southeast Asian e-commerce firm Lazada; 09/05/2018 – SoftBank: Logs Y630.19B in Alibaba-Related Derivative Losses in FY2017; 28/05/2018 – Alibaba Health: Ali JK Owns Relationships With Merchants on Tmall.com for Medical Devices, Adult Products; 20/04/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY- ALIBABA HEALTH (HK) ENTERS SECOND RENEWED AGENCY AGREEMENT, TERM STARTING FROM APRIL AND ENDING ON MARCH 2019; 21/03/2018 – Budget fashion brand H&M launches on Alibaba’s Tmall in China; 09/04/2018 – SenseTime: Alibaba Group Led Funding Round

Prime Capital Management Company Ltd, which manages about $2.30 billion and $437.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Momo Inc by 261,472 shares to 5.39M shares, valued at $193.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year's $1.01 per share. BABA's profit will be $3.18B for 34.01 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.

