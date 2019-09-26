As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Shares Declined, Oz Management LP Increased Holding; Bank Of The West Has Cut Stake in Home Depot (HD) by $1.79 Million

Bank Of The West decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 14.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of The West sold 8,631 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 50,677 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.54M, down from 59,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of The West who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $252.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $230.75. About 1.05M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Oz Management Lp increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 23.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp bought 280,589 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 1.46 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $246.65 million, up from 1.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $459.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $176.54. About 2.82 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 26/03/2018 – YUNFENG, ALIBABA SPV IK TO ACQUIRE IKANG FOR $20.60/ADS; 31/03/2018 – Be Patient on Tencent, Alibaba — Barron’s; 26/04/2018 – CHANOS SAYS HE’S NO LONGER SHORT ALIBABA; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA SEES 2019 REVENUE GROWTH ABOVE 60%; 15/05/2018 – RONGYU GROUP, ALIBABA SIGN COOPERATION AGREEMENT; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Revenue From Digital Media, Entertainment $840M, Up 34%; 22/05/2018 – CORRECTED-EXCLUSIVE-Citadel Securities ups ETF game as part of growth push; 19/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left:; 13/05/2018 – E INK HOLDINGS TEAMS UP WITH BOE TECH TO SUPPLY TO ALIBABA: EDN; 04/04/2018 – The deal consolidates the resources of the two firms, which are backed by Chinese gaming and social media giant Tencent, as Mobike faces off against Alibaba-backed Ofo

Oz Management Lp, which manages about $56.28 billion and $18.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 239,483 shares to 1.78M shares, valued at $239.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 103,118 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 967,193 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “China state officials sent to private firms – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Despite Volatility, Right Now Is the Time to Get into BABA Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Alibaba: Cheap Beyond Doubt – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “The 10 Reasons to Buy Alibaba Stock – Investorplace.com” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “The 3 Big Reasons to Stick With BABA Stock During This Chop – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 EPS, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.76B for 22.89 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

Bank Of The West, which manages about $851.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 3,665 shares to 90,288 shares, valued at $11.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 19,477 shares in the quarter, for a total of 344,216 shares, and has risen its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB).

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Should Investors React To The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on June 16, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Home Depot Stock Will Benefit From Expansionary Monetary Policy – Investorplace.com” published on September 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why You Might Be Interested In The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Reasons You Should Buy into the Home Depot Stock Bump – Investorplace.com” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Directors Own The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 28, 2019.