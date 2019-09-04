As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Shares Declined, Holder Prime Capital Management Company LTD Cut Its Position by $89.73 Million; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Market Value Declined, Wespac Advisors Lifted Position

Wespac Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 568.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wespac Advisors Llc bought 1,775 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,087 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $548,000, up from 312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wespac Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $885.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $11.76 during the last trading session, reaching $1801.6. About 1.14M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/03/2018 – “Amazon’s focus on selection/service, pricing, and frictionless payment that drive conversion and stronger user economics also translate directly to travel,” the firm’s analyst writes; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Prime Video Announces “All or Nothing” Banner for Upcoming Global Sports Docuseries; 16/04/2018 – Amazon shelves plans to sell, distribute drugs to hospitals- CNBC; 24/04/2018 – ProactivInvst US: Amazon.com considers tie-up with home shopping network Evine Live, says Tech Crunch; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Renews Prime Original, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, for Second Season on Prime Video Ahead of August 31 Global Series Debut,; 28/03/2018 – New York Post: Remains of 81 ancient villages discovered in Amazon rainforest; 13/03/2018 – Amazon launches first debit card in Mexico e-commerce push; 13/04/2018 – Recode: Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay; 02/05/2018 – Smaato Integrates With Amazon Publisher Services to Allow Publishers Access to Premium Global, Mobile-Only Demand; 29/03/2018 – Trump tweeted Thursday that Amazon pays “little or no taxes to state and local governments.”

Prime Capital Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 39.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prime Capital Management Company Ltd sold 493,043 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 765,763 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $139.71 million, down from 1.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prime Capital Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $456.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $2.77 during the last trading session, reaching $175.18. About 3.86M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/05/2018 – ADRs End Higher; Alibaba Rises; 01/04/2018 – Alibaba: Deal Will Leverage Ele.me’s Delivery Force to Boost Alibaba’s New Retail Initiative in Local Services; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba is working on a Chinese-language device to rival Amazon’s Echo, The Information reported; 10/04/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL’S VALUATION SEEN SURGING TO ABOUT $150 BILLION AFTER LATEST FUNDRAISING; 25/04/2018 – MAERSK CEO UNCONCERNED AMAZON, ALIBABA TO DISRUPT BOX SHIPPING; 02/05/2018 – Thai industry goes high-tech with Alibaba and Airbus set to move in; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS NO LONGER SHORT ON ALIBABA – CNBC; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba: Lazada Chairwoman Lucy Peng Will Assume Additional Role of CEO; 22/05/2018 – Alibaba’s ‘great import center’ to target Japanese goods; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Alibaba said to mull buying Rocket Internet’s Pakistan unit – Bloomberg

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "3 Companies You Don't Realize You Rely On Every Day – Nasdaq" on August 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: "How Amazon, Wayfair Are Getting Hit By Trump's Latest Tariffs – Benzinga" published on September 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BKNG, AMZN, AAPL – Nasdaq" on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: "Amazon (AMZN) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why – Nasdaq" published on April 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com's news article titled: "Noteworthy ETF Inflows: IWV, MSFT, AMZN, JNJ – Nasdaq" with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Wespac Advisors Llc, which manages about $705.49M and $144.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FXH) by 18,826 shares to 3,240 shares, valued at $248,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.18 billion for 35.90 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.