As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Shares Declined, Holder Hhr Asset Management Has Trimmed Stake; Green Street Investors Lifted Its Position in Equity Residential (EQR) by $6.13 Million

Green Street Investors Llc increased its stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by 46.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Street Investors Llc bought 81,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% . The institutional investor held 258,300 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.46 million, up from 176,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Street Investors Llc who had been investing in Equity Residential for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $82.46. About 585,674 shares traded. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 23.71% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EQR News: 25/04/2018 – EQR: ‘PRICE PRESSURE’ EXPECTED IN LA WITH NEW SUPPLY; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential Sees 2Q EPS 36c-EPS 40c; 25/04/2018 – EQR INCOMING COO MICHAEL MANELIS SPEAKS ON CALL; 26/03/2018 – Real Deal NY: Equity Residential sells UES rental building for north of $85M; 15/03/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 54C FROM 50.375C; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential Sees 2Q FFO 77c/Shr-FFO 81c/Shr; 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q REV. $633.0M, EST. $627.9M; 25/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL COO DAVID SANTEE SPEAKS IN CALL; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q EPS 57c; 24/04/2018 – EQR SEES 2Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 77C TO 81C, EST. 80C

Hhr Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 14.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hhr Asset Management Llc sold 54,335 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 327,152 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.69M, down from 381,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hhr Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $461.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $177.37. About 8.69M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 31/05/2018 – CANADA GOOSE HOLDINGS- TRANSITION ITS ONLINE CHINESE DISTRIBUTION TO FLAGSHIP STORE IN LUXURY PAVILION OF ALIBABA GROUP’S TMALL PLATFORM, IN FALL 2018; 25/05/2018 – China to use cornerstones to help Alibaba, Xiaomi list in mainland; 09/04/2018 – US News: China’s SenseTime Valued at $4.5 Billion After Alibaba-Led Funding; 07/03/2018 – WANdisco Launches OEM Sales Partnership With Alibaba Cloud; 06/03/2018 – China Wants Tech Darlings Like Alibaba and Tencent to List at Home; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba expands cross-border e-commerce in Southeast Asia; 17/04/2018 – ADDING, REPLACING ALIBABA-BACKED PRENETICS BUYS UK-BASED; 28/05/2018 – Alibaba Health: Ali JK Owns Relationships With Merchants on Tmall.com for Medical Devices, Adult Products; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Hong Kong Adds Baidu, Exits Alibaba, Cuts Baozun: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Alibaba is better at fighting fakes than Amazon is, says CEO of Swatch

Hhr Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.77 billion and $1.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS) by 26,930 shares to 335,902 shares, valued at $58.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 10,640 shares in the quarter, for a total of 301,265 shares, and has risen its stake in Stamps Com Inc (NASDAQ:STMP).

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.94 billion for 39.24 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 32 investors sold EQR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 316.17 million shares or 0.18% less from 316.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Financial reported 55,220 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.21% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Nelson Roberts Invest Advsrs Llc invested in 0.01% or 780 shares. Us Fincl Bank De stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Wesbanco Bank invested in 14,800 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Zimmer Ptnrs Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 888,723 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As accumulated 38,727 shares. Millennium Management Ltd holds 0% or 3,196 shares. Stanley reported 0.44% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Johnson Counsel has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Robecosam Ag reported 26,000 shares stake. 13,638 are owned by Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc. Barclays Pcl has 0.05% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 942,532 shares. Qs Invsts Lc accumulated 27,247 shares. Fiduciary Trust owns 38,382 shares.

Green Street Investors Llc, which manages about $122.71 million and $180.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 3,300 shares to 29,300 shares, valued at $13.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Store Cap Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 63,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 282,600 shares, and cut its stake in Corporate Office Pptys Tr (NYSE:OFC).