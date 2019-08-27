As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Shares Declined, Holder Graham Capital Management LP Has Lowered Stake by $3.64 Million; Iron Mtn New (IRM) Holder Linscomb & Williams Has Raised Position

Linscomb & Williams Inc increased its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (IRM) by 20.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linscomb & Williams Inc bought 12,488 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% . The institutional investor held 72,724 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.58M, up from 60,236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc who had been investing in Iron Mtn Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $31.53. About 1.10M shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 15.75% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 10/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Introduces Iron Cloud for Video, a Secure and Scalable Cloud-based Solution for Managing Video Content; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – REMAINS ON TRACK TO REDUCE ITS LEASE-ADJUSTED LEVERAGE RATIO TO MID-5X RANGE BY YEAR-END 2018; 22/03/2018 – Iron Mountain To Acquire Artex Fine Arts Services; 02/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Introduces Iron Cloud Critical Protection and Recovery to Safeguard High-value Data; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – EXPECTS DEAL TO RESULT IN MODEST AFFO DILUTION OF APPROXIMATELY 0.5% IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q EBITDA $343M; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Sees Acquisition Accretive in 2019 Following Integration; 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN AUSTRALIA UPSIZES AUD SYNDICATED LOAN TO AUD341M; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Iron Mountain Otlk To Neg Frm Stbl; Rtgs Affmd; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Iron Mountain’s New Term Loan Ba3

Graham Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graham Capital Management Lp sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.49 million, down from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graham Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $431.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $165.9. About 8.47 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 12/04/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL ALSO IN TALKS WITH SEVERAL GLOBAL AND CHINESE INVESTORS; 17/03/2018 – Alibaba’s plan to launch Alipay-style payment in Japan has hit a snag, as banks withhold cooperation out of concern over potential data leaks into China; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Outlook Tops Estimates as Spending Drives Growth; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba and Cainiao Make Strategic Investment in ZTO Express; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 28/05/2018 – ALI HEALTH TO BUY ALIBABA UNIT ALI JK NUTRITIONAL PRODUCTS; 20/04/2018 – Alibaba acquires Chinese chipmaker C-SKY Microsystems; 12/03/2018 – iKang Announces Receipt of Acquisition Proposal from Yunfeng Capital and Alibaba; 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP – WILL LEND ITS FULL SUPPORT TO ELE.ME INCLUDING ACCESS TO ITS NEW RETAIL INFRASTRUCTURE, PRODUCT OFFERINGS AND TECHNOLOGY EXPERTISE; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-Ant Financial claims a rise in user numbers to 622 mln – FT

Linscomb & Williams Inc, which manages about $2.25 billion and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds Total Stk Mkt (VTI) by 3,248 shares to 310,430 shares, valued at $44.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 45,783 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,211 shares, and cut its stake in Kirby Corp (NYSE:KEX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold IRM shares while 117 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 244.33 million shares or 1.22% less from 247.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Graham Capital Management Lp, which manages about $16.17 billion and $1.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rwt Hldgs Inc (Prn) by 325,000 shares to 15.08M shares, valued at $15.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Transocean Ltd (Put) (NYSE:RIG) by 50,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 700,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Talos Energy Inc.