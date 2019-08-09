As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Shares Declined, Holder Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp Trimmed Its Stake; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Declined, Shareholder Puzo Michael J Has Upped Its Position

Puzo Michael J increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 84.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Puzo Michael J bought 390 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 850 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51M, up from 460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Puzo Michael J who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $912.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $17.97 during the last trading session, reaching $1814.92. About 960,033 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 11/04/2018 – The surprising trait Jeff Bezos looks for in successful employees; 29/03/2018 – AMAZON PRIVATE BRANDS WILL EXPAND INTO PET ACCESSORIES, DIAPERS; 07/05/2018 – BREAKING: Snap CFO Drew Vollero is stepping down on May 15, Amazon’s Tim Stone to replace him; 21/03/2018 – Manila Bulletin: Spurred by Amazon, Airbus mulls building new A330neo cargo model; 20/03/2018 – Star Phoenix: Amazon to limit single, low-priced purchases in effort to cut shipping costs; 16/04/2018 – Amazon has shelved a plan to sell drugs to hospitals, and insiders say there are two reasons why; 14/05/2018 – Amazon pledges to include women and minority candidates in board search after shareholder complaint; 03/05/2018 – Druckenmiller Defends Jeff Bezos Against Trump’s Amazon Attacks; 29/03/2018 – TRUMP SAYS AMAZON PAYS LITTLE OR NO TAXES; 12/03/2018 – Hugh Son: Scoop: #amazon accelerates push to sell everything from paper to factory parts to small businesses with plans for

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 11.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp sold 1.61 million shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 12.37 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50 billion, down from 13.98M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $430.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $160.65. About 4.20 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD BABA.N – TRANSACTION IMPLIES ENTERPRISE VALUE OF ELE.ME AT US$9.5 BLN; 16/05/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – FY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE RMB 107 MLN VS LOSS RMB 207.6 MLN; 15/05/2018 – RONGYU GROUP 002622.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S BABA.N TECHNOLOGY AFFILIATE ON AREAS INCLUDING E-COMMERCE SOLUTIONS; 20/03/2018 – Henderson China Opportunities Exits HKEX, Buys More Alibaba; 14/05/2018 – ICONIQ REDUCED BL, COUP, FB, JD, BABA IN 1Q: 13F; 30/05/2018 – SHENZHEN CLOU ELECTRONICS 002121.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S CLOUD COMPUTING AFFILIATE ON COOPERATION IN AREAS SUCH AS CLOUD COMPUTING, BIG DATA AND ARTIFICIAL…; 27/03/2018 – Alaska Governor: Tech giant Alibaba Group joins Opportunity Alaska: China Trade Mission; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA TO BUILD PAYMENT, LOGISTICS INFRASTRUCTURE IN SE ASIA; 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD BABA.N – WANG LEI, VICE PRESIDENT OF ALIBABA GROUP, WILL BECOME CHIEF EXECUTIVE OF ELE.ME; 09/04/2018 – Alibaba-Backed China Car Startup to Raise $2.7 Billion This Year

Puzo Michael J, which manages about $256.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,520 shares to 62,226 shares, valued at $7.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 4,530 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,769 shares, and cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Fin Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.7% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 173,454 shares. First Washington Corporation owns 3,014 shares for 2.72% of their portfolio. Etrade Cap Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 9,196 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 98,766 shares or 3.55% of the stock. Conning reported 0.52% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Winslow Asset Mgmt invested in 279 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv owns 238 shares. Family Firm Inc holds 171 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Utd Automobile Association holds 2.11% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 459,240 shares. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Lc Pa has invested 0.23% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Arvest Fincl Bank Trust Division invested 0.06% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Northwest Investment Counselors Lc has 0.26% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Greystone Managed Invests has 7,384 shares. Lincoln Natl holds 5,628 shares. Weiss Multi holds 0.27% or 6,000 shares.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.03 billion for 35.54 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

