As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Shares Declined, Graham Capital Management LP Has Lowered by $3.64 Million Its Stake; As Disney (DIS) Stock Value Rose, Hemenway Trust Company Has Boosted Its Holding by $4.80 Million

Graham Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graham Capital Management Lp sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.49 million, down from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graham Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $436.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $175.03. About 10.30 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 29/05/2018 – China’s Ant Financial raises $10 bln at $150 bln valuation; 31/05/2018 – Alibaba co-founder claims many Americans ‘want to stop China’ from upgrading its tech; 30/05/2018 – The e-payment battle for Southeast Asia swings Alibaba’s way; 30/05/2018 – Xperi Announces DTS Sound Integration in Alibaba TmallGenie C1 Smart Speaker; 09/04/2018 – US News: China’s SenseTime Valued at $4.5 Billion After Alibaba-Led Funding; 14/05/2018 – Meiji Yasuda Adds Huntington Ingalls, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 26/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE GROUP INC – CASH CONSIDERATION OPTION OF $41.20 PER CLASS A SHARE OR CLASS C SHARE OF COMPANY OR US$20.60 PER ADS OF CO; 21/03/2018 – Alibaba, JD.com to list in China as early as June, sources say; 09/04/2018 – China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 bln after Alibaba-led funding; 18/03/2018 – The CFO, whose company counts Alibaba as one of its largest investors, also said the traditional method of in-store purchases may be giving way to increasingly online experiences

Hemenway Trust Company Llc increased its stake in Disney (DIS) by 66.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc bought 43,287 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 107,954 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.99M, up from 64,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.26. About 5.62 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 16/03/2018 – After pay vote, Disney investors question lger’s rich deal; 25/04/2018 – Disney – Pixar Toy Story Land, Shanghai Disney Resort’s First Major Expansion Since Opening, Debuts at Shanghai Disneyland; 09/05/2018 – FOX – EXPECT TO RECEIVE U.K. REGULATORY APPROVAL ON SKY TRANSACTION IN A MONTH OR TWO -JAMES MURDOCH, CONF CALL; 15/05/2018 – Verizon was previously reported to have made an offer for the Fox assets, but ultimately lost out to Disney; 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Reports Third Quarter Income From Continuing Operations Before Income Tax Expense Of $1.33 Billion And Total Segment Operating Income Before Depreciation And Amortization Of $1; 08/03/2018 – Disney Investors Offer Say on Executive Pay, and They Dislike It; 05/03/2018 – Disney needs to step up its game to compete against Netflix, says media analyst; 12/04/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Disney’s live-action ‘Mulan’ lands Gong Li, Jet Li; 29/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: AAPL, CM, DIS, QCOM, TSLA, SBUX & more

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.04B for 35.87 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.

