As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Share Value Rose, Holder Graham Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Stake; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Value Rose While Beck Capital Management Has Increased Its Stake

Beck Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 34.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Capital Management Llc bought 1,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,231 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.53M, up from 3,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $996.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $5.77 during the last trading session, reaching $2023.18. About 2.34 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/04/2018 – Synoptek Achieves the AWS Service Delivery Designation for Amazon EC2 for Windows Server; 12/03/2018 – Boston Will Win Amazon HQ2 Sweepstakes, Says A.I. System Aiera — Barron’s Blog; 07/05/2018 – Mint: BigBasket eyes $500 million war chest as Walmart, Amazon loom; 07/05/2018 – Seller Labs Joins The Amazon Marketplace Developer Council; 19/04/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Amazon Hits 100 Million Prime Customers; 02/05/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has chosen Amazon Web Services as its “preferred” public cloud provider; 28/03/2018 – IF CURRENT LOSSES HOLD, AMAZON IS SET TO LOSE MORE THAN $45 BLN IN MARKET VALUE, SINCE TUESDAY’S CLOSE; 04/04/2018 – Paul Farhi: Maryland seems to like Amazon just fine: Breaking: Maryland House approves $5 billion package to lure Amazon to the; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Amazon in talks with airline Azul for shipping in Brazil; 21/05/2018 – Google, Facebook and Amazon drive push for deep-sea cables in Asia

Graham Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graham Capital Management Lp sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.49 million, down from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graham Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $429.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $167.69. About 8.43M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 16/04/2018 – XIAN INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL INVESTMENT 000516.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS AGREEMENTS ON MEDICAL RELATED PROJECTS WITH ALIBABA CHINA, ITS HEALTH TECHNOLOGY AFFILIATE; 03/05/2018 – GUANGZHOU ZHIGUANG ELECTRIC 002169.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC COOPERATION FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S CLOUD COMPUTING ARM ALIYUN; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba, an existing investor in Paytm E-Commerce, is also putting in $45 million in the round; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba Takes Control of Startup Ele.me (Video); 23/05/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL SAYS IT WILL WORK WITH CHINA EVERBRIGHT BANK TO HELP IT DEVELOP AREAS SUCH AS PRIVATE AND HYBRID CLOUD PLATFORMS, INTERNET FINANCE AND Al-DRIVEN APPLICATIONS; 13/03/2018 – VisaHQ Collaborates with Alibaba’s Fliggy to Expedite Outbound Tourism for Chinese Travelers; 12/03/2018 – China’s Ofo Raises $866 Million in Funding Round Led by Alibaba; 05/03/2018 China’s Sun Art Retail to go digital with Alibaba; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding 4Q Rev $9.87B; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Profit Falls as E-Commerce Giant Ramps Up Investments

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.89 billion for 37.10 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

Graham Capital Management Lp, which manages about $16.17 billion and $1.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tesla Inc (Prn) by 76.33M shares to 138.83M shares, valued at $142.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 230,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Rwt Hldgs Inc (Prn).

