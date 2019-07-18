As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Share Value Rose, Alphaone Investment Services Has Increased Holding; Baidu Ads Each Repr 0.10 Ord Class ‘A’ Share (BIDU) Shareholder Waverton Investment Management LTD Has Trimmed Position by $3.36 Million as Shares Declined

Waverton Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Baidu Inc Ads Each Repr 0.10 Ord Class ‘A’ Share (BIDU) by 5.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waverton Investment Management Ltd sold 20,461 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 344,271 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.75M, down from 364,732 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Baidu Inc Ads Each Repr 0.10 Ord Class ‘A’ Share for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $113.58. About 1.84 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 43.99% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 21/05/2018 – Baidu in Definitive Agreements With Certain Investors Relating to Divestiture of Global Ad and Tools Business; 22/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Pricing of US$1.5 B Notes Offering; 28/03/2018 – DUTCH NAVIGATION FIRM TOMTOM HIRES DEUTSCHE BANK FOR POTENTIAL SALE OF WHOLE FIRM OR MINORITY STAKE; 21/05/2018 – BAIDU INC – UPON COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION, GLOBAL DU BUSINESS IS EXPECTED TO BE DECONSOLIDATED FROM BAIDU’S CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS; 29/03/2018 – BAIDU’S IQIYI INC OPENS AT $18.20, IPO AT $18.00; 26/03/2018 – Marbridge [Reg]: Rumor: Baidu among First Batch of Firms in CDR Pilot; 18/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Baidu’s Proposed Notes at ‘A(EXP)’; 30/04/2018 – Insurance Jrnl: China’s Baidu Selling Majority Stake in Fintechs; Could Target Insurance; 29/03/2018 – IQiyi, Baidu’s Netflix of China, Set to Raise $2.25 Billion in U.S. Offering; 27/04/2018 – Censorship risk casts cloud over Baidu’s bumper profits

Alphaone Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 1635% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphaone Investment Services Llc bought 13,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,880 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.53M, up from 800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphaone Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $452.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $174.82. About 14.90 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 25/04/2018 – Coronation Fund Managers Adds Philip Morris, Exits Alibaba: 13F; 05/03/2018 – MFS Institutional International Equity Fund Cuts Alibaba; 19/03/2018 – BEIJING (Reuters) — Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said it will invest an extra $2 billion in Southeast Asian e-commerce firm Lazada Group and tapped a top executive to run the business, as it takes on rivals such as tech titan Amazon in an aggressive expansion in the region; 23/04/2018 – Valentino’s Candystud Pops Up in Beijing With Alibaba Collaboration; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba to invest $320 mln in Thailand, as rivals boost presence; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC – ALIMUSIC TO SUBLICENSE PREMIER MUSIC COPYRIGHTS OWNED BY ROCK RECORDS CO., SM ENTERTAINMENT, BMG, OTHERS TO CO; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba will buy Chinese food delivery app Ele.me; 16/03/2018 – Alibaba’s Homecoming May Not Prove a Home Run — Heard on the Street; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba quarterly revenue rises 61 pct; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Alibaba said to mull buying Rocket Internet’s Pakistan unit – Bloomberg

Analysts await Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.42 EPS, down 84.39% or $2.27 from last year’s $2.69 per share. BIDU’s profit will be $147.01M for 67.61 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.05 actual EPS reported by Baidu, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -940.00% EPS growth.

Waverton Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.07B and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson Com Us$1 (NYSE:BDX) by 3,457 shares to 484,210 shares, valued at $120.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jp Morgan Chase Com Us$1 (Us Quote) (NYSE:JPM) by 16,907 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway ‘B’ Com Us$0.1667 (BRKB).

