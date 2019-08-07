As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Share Value Declined, Temasek Holdings Private LTD Has Lowered by $235.51 Million Its Position; Melvin Capital Management LP Lifted Its Position in Deckers Outdoor (Put) (DECK) by $14.26 Million as Share Price Declined

Melvin Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (Put) (DECK) by 56.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Melvin Capital Management Lp bought 97,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 270,000 shares of the shoe manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.69M, up from 172,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Melvin Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Deckers Outdoor Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $147.43. About 20,457 shares traded. Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) has risen 41.07% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.07% the S&P500. Some Historical DECK News: 15/05/2018 – Marcato Capital Management LP Exits Position in Deckers Outdoor; 24/05/2018 – DECKERS OUTDOOR SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.20 TO $6.40, EST. $6.01; 25/04/2018 – HOKA ONE ONE Announces Special Edition Collection for Outdoor Voices; 18/04/2018 – DECKERS OUTDOOR CORP DECK.N : CITIGROUP TRANSFERS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING TO KATE MCSHANE; 07/03/2018 BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Dollar Tree, Autodesk, H & R Block, Abercrombie & Fitch; 30/04/2018 – Deckers Brands Appoints William L. McComb to Bd of Directors; 19/04/2018 – DJ Deckers Outdoor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DECK); 15/05/2018 – Marcato Adds Univar, Exits Deckers Outdoor, Buys More IAC: 13F

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 4.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd sold 1.29M shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 26.08 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.76B, down from 27.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $426.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $156.24. About 2.83M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 24/04/2018 – Alibaba is better at fighting fakes than Amazon is, says CEO of Swatch; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba counters Amazon’s expansion in Southeast Asia; 22/05/2018 – CITADEL SECURITIES LLC HAS ENTERED THE LEAD MARKET MAKING BUSINESS WITH A SMALL LIST OF EXCHANGE-TRADED FUNDS; 08/05/2018 – ZTE CORP MAY ALSO HAVE TO STOP SMARTPHONE SALES IN THE U.S. ONCE INVENTORIES RUN OUT – NIKKEI; 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD BABA.N – TRANSACTION IMPLIES ENTERPRISE VALUE OF ELE.ME AT US$9.5 BLN; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s to Remain Active on Alibaba’s E-Commerce Platform TMall; 02/04/2018 – The deal implies an enterprise value of $9.5 billion for Ele.me, Alibaba said in a statement; 03/05/2018 – Jack Ma’s Free Spending Ways Are Spooking Alibaba’s Investors; 13/04/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LTD SEES NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE FOR 15 MTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 BETWEEN RMB1.6 BLN AND RMB1.7 BLN; 22/05/2018 – Alibaba to bulk up shopping list of Japanese products

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold DECK shares while 98 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 30.46 million shares or 2.83% less from 31.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Com has 0.01% invested in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Vident Investment Advisory Llc has invested 0.15% in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Moreover, Gotham Asset Mgmt Lc has 0.26% invested in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) for 122,584 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mgmt holds 151,981 shares. Cookson Peirce Incorporated reported 0.11% in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Pinnacle Partners invested in 2,009 shares or 0.02% of the stock. James Investment Research reported 26,299 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca invested 0.04% in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Amer Century Companies accumulated 570,294 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Advsrs Asset Mgmt reported 0% stake. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 142,723 shares. Eqis Cap Mngmt stated it has 0.04% in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Amalgamated Natl Bank reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Ameriprise reported 148,774 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.02% or 55,405 shares in its portfolio.

Melvin Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16,844 shares to 182,295 shares, valued at $324.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd (Call) (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 895,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Turtle Beach Corp (Put).

More notable recent Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “5 Undervalued Stocks Growing Their Book Values – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Allstate, Corning, DexCom, Lam Research, On Deck, Qualcomm, Spotify, Western Digital, Whiting Petroleum and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “The Streetâ€™s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports – Live Trading News” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq Today: Netflix Plunges on Earnings, Microsoftâ€™s on Deck – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.08 billion for 34.57 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “10 Stocks to Buy on the Trade War Dip – Investorplace.com” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Alibaba gains a bull on seasonality – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Reasons Alibaba Stock Will Continue to Rise – Investorplace.com” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) reportedly plans a second listing in Hong Kong – Live Trading News” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba opens to U.S. sellers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.