As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Share Value Declined, Tekne Capital Management Lifted Position by $11.83 Million; As Microsoft Com (MSFT) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Mcmillion Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $312,417

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 2.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc sold 2,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 92,048 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.33 million, down from 94,397 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $137.56. About 9.05M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS 4Q OPEX OF $9.8 – $9.9 BILLION; 25/04/2018 – Document Security Systems, Inc. VP of Research & Development David Wicker to Host RIT Document Security & Packaging Technology Workshop; 04/05/2018 – Free to play, expensive to love: ‘Fortnite’ changes video game business; 04/05/2018 – RWC Asset Adds Corp. America Airports SA, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 05/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: DELAY ON CERTAIN OPS LIMITED TO SOME REGIONS; 07/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett called bitcoin “probably rat poison squared,” Berkshire Chairman Charlie Munger said trading in cryptocurrencies is “just dementia,” and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates told CNBC that he would bet against bitcoin if he could; 19/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY & MICROSOFT IN STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 30/04/2018 – Paul Thurrott: Sources close to the Verge have confirmed that the Windows 10 April 2018 Update now available. Meaning me; 21/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS LAB CREATE MAY FAIL FOR USERS, WORKING ON UPDATE; 25/04/2018 – Mississippi Power announces quarterly dividend

Tekne Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 34.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekne Capital Management Llc bought 69,992 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 275,291 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.65M, up from 205,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekne Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $432.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.13% or $8.98 during the last trading session, reaching $166.02. About 16.89 million shares traded or 8.27% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 26/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE GROUP INC – CASH CONSIDERATION OPTION OF $41.20 PER CLASS A SHARE OR CLASS C SHARE OF COMPANY OR US$20.60 PER ADS OF CO; 16/05/2018 – Betting on Alibaba and Other Chinese Growth Plays — Barrons.com; 26/04/2018 – Michael Zeisser has left as Alibaba’s top US dealmaker Zeisser disagreed with Joe Tsai over investment strategy, sources familiar with the situation said; 25/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-China Inc tightens reins on debt, raises spectre of slowdown; 06/03/2018 – China Wants Tech Darlings Like Alibaba and Tencent to List at Home; 24/04/2018 – Alibaba is better at fighting fakes than Amazon is, says CEO of Swatch; 26/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE GROUP – lK HEALTHCARE INVESTMENT LIMITED WILL ACQUIRE CO FOR CASH CONSIDERATION OF $41.20 PER CLASS A SHARE OR CLASS C SHARE OF CO; 09/04/2018 – China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 bln after Alibaba-led funding; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba Signs Up to Help Out Thailand; 17/03/2018 – Privacy concerns stall Alibaba’s plans for Japanese Alipay

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.