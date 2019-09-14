As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Share Value Declined, Tekne Capital Management Boosted Its Position; Bollard Group Has Upped Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP) Position by $1.39 Million as Valuation Rose

Tekne Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 34.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekne Capital Management Llc bought 69,992 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 275,291 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.65 million, up from 205,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekne Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $466.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $179.17. About 9.22 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 14/05/2018 – ADRs Slightly Higher; Alibaba, BP and Novartis Trade Actively; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS CHINA’S DEBT PROBLEMS STILL CONTINUE TO BE THERE- CNBC; 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Alibaba tops revenue forecasts, investments clip margins; 29/05/2018 – Tech Today: Spotify Like Netflix, Warming to Roku, Amazon vs. Alibaba — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – Paytm in talks to buy Indian portal TicketNew from Alibaba Pictures, sources say; 28/05/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – AS PER DEAL, CO TO BUY ALI JK MEDICAL PRODUCTS LTD; 28/05/2018 – Alibaba Group sells health assets to HK-listed affiliate for $1.4bn; 18/04/2018 – Cloud Foundry Now Available on Asia’s Leading Cloud Provider Alibaba Cloud; 05/04/2018 – First Class of Asian Entrepreneurs Graduates from UNCTAD and Alibaba Business School’s eFounders Fellowship Program; 15/03/2018 – JAKARTA — Alibaba Group Holding is expanding its cloud computing business in Asia’s emerging economies by building local data centers, aiming to outpace U.S. rivals like Amazon in the race to capture the region’s fast-growing technology market

Bollard Group Llc increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (MMP) by 4.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bollard Group Llc bought 22,013 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The hedge fund held 512,142 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.78 million, up from 490,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bollard Group Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $65.47. About 1.17M shares traded or 53.29% up from the average. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 26/04/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Quarterly Cash Distribution to 93.75 Cents; 04/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Boosts Capital Spending as Projects Heat Up Along Texas Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 27/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Mobile TeleSystems OJSC, Scorpio Tankers, Magellan Midstream Partners, National St; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM CEO MIKE MEARS COMMENTS ON CALL; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 DISTRIBUTION IS 7% HIGHER THAN FIRST-QUARTER 2017 DISTRIBUTION; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Midstream Raises Quarterly Cash Distribution to 93.75c Vs. 92c; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q EPS 92c; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES LOWER LONGHORN PIPELINE RATES IN 4Q; 09/03/2018 – Magellan Midstream plans expansion of fuel system in Texas; 24/05/2018 – francesca’s Extends Its Contract with MMP, Demonstrating Its Dedication to Empowering Front Line Team Members with INCITE Platform

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold MMP shares while 133 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 139.68 million shares or 5.03% less from 147.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Maple Inc has invested 0.04% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Eagle Ridge Invest Mgmt holds 0.11% or 11,851 shares. Mirador Cap Prtnrs Lp has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Moreover, Godsey & Gibb Assocs has 0.04% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Bancorp Of The West has 0.08% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 10,164 shares. 31,373 were reported by Huntington State Bank. 53,217 were reported by First Manhattan. Spirit Of America Management New York reported 2.75% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Pennsylvania-based Cbre Clarion Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.09% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Private Ocean Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 350 shares. Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Highland Management Limited Partnership invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). First Republic Inv Mgmt invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Bank Of America Corporation De has 0.03% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 3.03M shares. Welch Gru Limited reported 0.01% stake.

