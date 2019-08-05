As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Temasek Holdings Private LTD Has Trimmed Holding; Paychex (PAYX) Market Valuation Rose While L & S Advisors Cut Its Position

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 4.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd sold 1.29 million shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 26.08M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.76 billion, down from 27.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $412.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.25% or $6.85 during the last trading session, reaching $154.15. About 17.65 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 05/03/2018 – Alibaba’s Tmall Platform Hosts Beauty Awards, Summit in Shanghai; 17/04/2018 – Alibaba-Backed Prenetics Acquires UK-Based DNAFit, a Global Leader in Consumer Genetic Testing; 15/05/2018 – RONGYU GROUP, ALIBABA TO COOPERATE ON E-COMMERCE SERVICES; 20/04/2018 – China’s Ctrip would welcome chance to list at home via depositary receipts -CEO; 30/05/2018 – Xperi Announces DTS Sound Integration in Alibaba TmallGenie C1 Smart Speaker; 23/03/2018 – Poland – Factors to Watch March 23; 08/05/2018 – ROCKET INTERNET SE RKET.DE – DARAZ WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE UNDER SAME BRAND FOLLOWING TRANSACTION; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba Buys Rocket Internet-Incubated Online Retailer Daraz; 10/04/2018 – ADRs End Higher; Alibaba, Telecom Italia Trade Actively; 07/05/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LTD 1060.HK – MAY SEEK EXTERNAL FINANCING IN THE COMING YEAR IF APPROPRIATE OPPORTUNITIES AND CONDITIONS ARISE

L & S Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 64.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. L & S Advisors Inc sold 9,565 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 5,170 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $415,000, down from 14,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. L & S Advisors Inc who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.56% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $81.78. About 747,196 shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 30/04/2018 – NACHA Announces Official Payments and Paychex Are NACHA Certified; 05/04/2018 – Paychex Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Apr. 12; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Net $260.4M; 27/04/2018 – PAYCHEX BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 12%; 12/04/2018 – Paychex at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research; 29/05/2018 – Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Shows Slight Increase in May, Annual Wage Growth Dips to 2.59; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO GROW APPROXIMATELY 7%; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Payroll Service Revenue $455M, Up 2%; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Service Revenue Up About 2%; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q EPS 72c

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.03B for 34.10 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

L & S Advisors Inc, which manages about $330.44M and $743.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc by 33,078 shares to 53,405 shares, valued at $5.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tencent Holdings (TCEHY) by 12,405 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,480 shares, and has risen its stake in Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold PAYX shares while 277 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 268 raised stakes. 246.81 million shares or 3.00% more from 239.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marathon Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership owns 1.03 million shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Communications invested 0.13% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Gsa Capital Prns Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 8,038 shares. Jfs Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 148 shares. Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Lc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 5,712 shares. Blb&B Advsrs Ltd Llc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 36,551 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Lc reported 278,733 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 221,920 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Advisory Limited Liability Corp accumulated 32,940 shares. Appleton Ptnrs Ma reported 0.22% stake. Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Ltd stated it has 0.68% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Virtu Financial Lc invested in 11,198 shares. Asset Mgmt Group has 8,266 shares. Moreover, Bb&T Corp has 0.03% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Florida-based Smith Chas P And Associate Pa Cpas has invested 0.06% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.61 million activity. On Tuesday, February 5 Vossler Jennifer R. sold $784,577 worth of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) or 10,755 shares. MUCCI MARTIN had sold 50,000 shares worth $3.62M.

Analysts await Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 2.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.67 per share. PAYX’s profit will be $247.95M for 29.63 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Paychex, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.52% EPS growth.