As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Graham Capital Management LP Trimmed by $3.64 Million Its Holding; As Bank Montreal Que (BMO) Stock Declined, Omers Administration Cut Its Stake

Graham Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graham Capital Management Lp sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.49 million, down from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graham Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $450.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $176.76. About 1.47 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 09/04/2018 – Chairman of Alibaba Affiliate Ant Financial Steps Down; 29/05/2018 – CHINA’S ANT FINANCIAL CLOSES FUNDING ROUND; RAISES $10 BLN AT $150 BLN VALUATION; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – INVESTMENTS RESULTED IN A NET LOSS FOR ANT FINANCIAL IN QUARTER; 10/05/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL IS NEARING A $10 BILLION EQUITY RAISE – CNBC, CITING; 12/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd. On Continuing Connected Transaction; 09/04/2018 – China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 bln after Alibaba-led funding; 01/04/2018 – Alibaba to Take Full Ownership of Chinese Delivery Platform Ele.me; 13/03/2018 – Unilever Enters into New Strategic Co-operation with Alibaba; 14/03/2018 – Hangzhou may build road for autonomous-driving cars, sources say; may benefit Alibaba, Geely; 16/04/2018 – ALIBABA, XIAN INTL TO COOPERATE ON ONLINE MEDICAL PLATFORM

Omers Administration Corp decreased its stake in Bank Montreal Que (BMO) by 23.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omers Administration Corp sold 802,452 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.85% . The institutional investor held 2.68 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $207.83 million, down from 3.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omers Administration Corp who had been investing in Bank Montreal Que for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $69.6. About 30,614 shares traded. Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) has declined 6.24% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BMO News: 15/05/2018 – Core-Mark Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – BMO AIMS TO EXPAND IN WEALTH ORGANICALLY AND WITH ACQUISITIONS; 11/04/2018 – CAPELLA EDUCATION CO CPLA.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $83; 09/05/2018 – Sprouts Farmers at Bank of Montreal Conference May 17; 22/03/2018 – RESOLUTE ENERGY IN AMENDED CREDIT PACT WITH BMO; 01/05/2018 – BMO FINANCIAL GROUP TO BUY NY-BASED KGS-ALPHA CAPITAL MKTS; 28/03/2018 – NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LTD NST.AX : BMO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 07/05/2018 – ADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION INC ATGE.N : BMO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 28/05/2018 – BANK OF MONTREAL – CONFIDENT THAT EXPOSURES IDENTIFIED RELATED TO CUSTOMER DATA HAVE BEEN CLOSED OFF; 02/04/2018 – GREIF INC GEF.N : BMO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.11 billion for 36.22 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.

Graham Capital Management Lp, which manages about $16.17B and $1.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 30,000 shares to 230,000 shares, valued at $27.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Encore Cap Group Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 17,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 157,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Transocean Ltd (Put) (NYSE:RIG).

Omers Administration Corp, which manages about $8.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sun Life Finl Inc (NYSE:SLF) by 17,474 shares to 298,512 shares, valued at $11.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Connecticut Wtr Svc Inc (NASDAQ:CTWS) by 4,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 152,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM).

Analysts await Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) to report earnings on December, 3. They expect $1.82 earnings per share, up 2.25% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.78 per share. BMO’s profit will be $1.16 billion for 9.56 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.79 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of Montreal for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.68% EPS growth.

