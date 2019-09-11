As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Capital Advisors Has Decreased by $8.19 Million Its Position; As Innospec (IOSP) Stock Rose, Holder First Wilshire Securities Management Has Trimmed Holding by $353,995

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc decreased its stake in Innospec Inc (IOSP) by 2.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc sold 4,265 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.56% . The hedge fund held 154,654 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.89M, down from 158,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc who had been investing in Innospec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.73% or $3.39 during the last trading session, reaching $94.31. About 129,448 shares traded or 4.99% up from the average. Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) has risen 19.11% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.11% the S&P500. Some Historical IOSP News: 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC 1Q ADJ EPS $1.02, EST. 91C

Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 55.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Advisors Inc sold 45,010 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 35,758 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.52M, down from 80,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $458.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $176.23. About 4.96 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 14/05/2018 – Meiji Yasuda Adds Huntington Ingalls, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 31/05/2018 – MEDIA-China developing world’s largest civilian cargo drone – China Daily; 09/04/2018 – Julie Zhu: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after Alibaba-led funding; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s to Remain Active on Alibaba’s E-Commerce Platform TMall; 20/04/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY-TOTAL INCENTIVE FEES TO BE RECEIVED BY ALIBABA HEALTH GROUP UNDER DEAL FOR FY19 WILL NOT BE MORE THAN RMB8 MLN; 22/05/2018 – Alibaba’s ‘great import center’ to target Japanese goods; 08/05/2018 – ROCKET INTERNET SE RKET.DE – DARAZ WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE UNDER SAME BRAND FOLLOWING TRANSACTION; 18/03/2018 – The CFO, whose company counts Alibaba as one of its largest investors, also said the traditional method of in-store purchases may be giving way to increasingly online experiences; 23/04/2018 – Alibaba-backed startup unveils ‘intelligent’ SUV in China; 19/03/2018 – ALIBABA TO INVEST ANOTHER $2 BILLION IN LAZADA FOR EXPANSION

Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $934.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 1.38M shares to 1.56 million shares, valued at $191.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 71,369 shares in the quarter, for a total of 560,823 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB).