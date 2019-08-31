As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Share Value Declined, Marathon Trading Investment Management Cut by $21.55 Million Its Holding; Raymond James & Associates Cut Its Position in Alliant Energy (LNT) by $711,392 as Share Price Rose

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in Alliant Energy Corp (LNT) by 5.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James & Associates sold 15,136 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.90% . The institutional investor held 245,924 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.59M, down from 261,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James & Associates who had been investing in Alliant Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $52.45. About 771,390 shares traded. Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT) has risen 17.09% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.09% the S&P500. Some Historical LNT News: 07/03/2018 – VMD Systems lntegrators Among Alliant 2 Small Business Awardees; 23/04/2018 – NEW YORK – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ALLIANT’S B3 CORPORATE FAMILY RATING; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Alliant Energy May Benefit, Industry Best in 22.5 Yrs; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Alliant Energy May Face Pressure, Electric Power Down; 10/04/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY CORP LNT.N – CO’S IOWA CUSTOMERS WILL SEE SAVINGS THIS SUMMER AND INTO FUTURE THROUGH LOWER FEDERAL TAXES; 12/04/2018 – Crystal & Company Joins Alliant; 06/03/2018 Arrival of Kevin Collins and Steve Sack Adds Strength to Alliant’s Absence, Disability, and Life (ADL) Consulting Practice; 04/04/2018 – North Idaho Insurance, Summit Insurance Resource Group Join Forces Under the Alliant Brand; 30/05/2018 – ALLIANT IN PACT W/INVENERGY TO BUY PROJECT AFTER IT’S COMPLETED; 07/05/2018 – Leading Captive Insurance Specialist John Zukus Joins Alliant

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 95.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc sold 118,385 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 5,615 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 million, down from 124,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $441.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $175.03. About 9.64M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 19/04/2018 – Alibaba to invest $320 mln in Thailand, as rivals boost presence; 26/03/2018 – Brightwire: Alibaba to release unlimited data package for own apps with China Unicom; 17/05/2018 – Seven Ages, China’s Leading Musical Production Company, Announces B+ Financing from the Alibaba Live Entertainment Business Group; 28/03/2018 – Podcast: Paytm challenges Amazon and Alibaba in ecommerce; 07/05/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP-EXPECTS TO FUND BUSINESS INITIATIVES IN COMING YEAR WITH OWN INTERNAL FINANCIAL RE; 13/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Alibaba Pictures Group Ltd; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – China’s Xiaomi lifts lid on Hong Kong l.P.O; 05/04/2018 – First Class of Asian Entrepreneurs Graduates from UNCTAD and Alibaba Business School’s eFounders Fellowship Program; 15/04/2018 – The Chinese government is encouraging mainland IPOs by unicorns such as Alibaba-backed financial services company Ant Financial, smartphone maker Xiaomi and ride-hailing app developer Didi Chuxing; 15/05/2018 – Barclays Adds Aptiv, Cuts Alibaba: 13F

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.31 in 2018Q4.

Raymond James & Associates, which manages about $75.99 billion and $65.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stag Indl Inc (NYSE:STAG) by 22,643 shares to 1.01M shares, valued at $30.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc, which manages about $886.83M and $854.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 86,307 shares to 90,007 shares, valued at $5.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.