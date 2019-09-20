As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Share Value Declined, Keywise Capital Management LTD Has Trimmed Its Stake by $64.91 Million; As Celgene (CELG) Share Value Declined, Ruffer Llp Raised Position by $65.66 Million

Keywise Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 66.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keywise Capital Management Ltd sold 384,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 190,964 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.36M, down from 575,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keywise Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $474.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $181.84. About 7.01 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 10/04/2018 – Alibaba-Backed Carmaker Seeks $2.7 Billion to Challenge Tesla; 24/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Travel Brand Fliggy Announced Strategic Partnership with House Sharing Platform Xiaozhu; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Adjusted EBITA for Core Commerce $3.54B; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba leads consortium in $1.4 bln deal for stake in Chinese courier ZTO; 29/05/2018 – ALIBABA SAYS LED CONSORTIUM TO BUY 10 PCT OF CHINESE COURIER ZTO EXPRESS FOR $1.38 BLN; 10/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Ant Financial, the fintech affiliate of Alibaba, is preparing to raise $9B in a private funding round at a; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS NO LONGER SHORT ON ALIBABA – CNBC; 25/03/2018 – Alibaba to release unlimited data package for own apps with China Unicom, sources say; 30/05/2018 – SHENZHEN CLOU ELECTRONICS 002121.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S CLOUD COMPUTING AFFILIATE ON COOPERATION IN AREAS SUCH AS CLOUD COMPUTING, BIG DATA AND ARTIFICIAL

Ruffer Llp increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 29.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruffer Llp bought 713,687 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 3.12M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $288.04M, up from 2.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruffer Llp who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $99.36. About 2.11 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 19/04/2018 – CELGENE NAMES JUNO THERAPEUTICS FORMER CEO HANS BISHOP TO BOARD; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE DEFENDING PATENT ESTATE; STAY UNTIL 2020 IN DR. REDDY’S; 23/04/2018 – Merck: EMA Validates Type II Variation for KEYTRUDA in Combination With Pemetrexed and Platinum Chemotherapy; 28/03/2018 – ABIDE SAYS CELGENE’S OPTION TO BUY CO. HAVE BEEN TERMINATED; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE DOESN’T SEE TRIAL THIS YR IN DR. REDDY’S PATENT MATTER; 20/03/2018 – PROTHENA CLIMBS 14% POST-MARKET ON CELGENE PACT; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BMY’S OPDIVO FOUR-WEEK DOSING FOR ADVANCED MELANOMA; 20/03/2018 – Prothena, Celgene Collaboration Focuses on Preclinical Programs Targeting Proteins Implicated in Neurodegenerative Diseases; 14/05/2018 – HHS Secretary Azar talks about more brass knuckle tactics on drug prices, but investors shrug it off again $CELG +1%; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP – RAISING FULL-YEAR 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE TO HIGH END OF PREVIOUS RANGE

Ruffer Llp, which manages about $4.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEMKT:IMO) by 62,814 shares to 45,920 shares, valued at $1.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 24,279 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,430 shares, and cut its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN).

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Celgene (CELG) Beats on Q2 Earnings, Raises Revenue Guidance – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Celgene teams up with Immatics in cancer immunotherapies – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Celgene (CELG) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates on Revlimid Sales – Nasdaq” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 08/26/2019: MDCO, BPTH, CELG, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “J&J’s Ponesimod Superior to Aubagio in Relapsing MS Patients – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 97 investors sold CELG shares while 443 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 466.35 million shares or 3.39% less from 482.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sandy Spring Financial Bank holds 0.02% or 2,910 shares in its portfolio. 7.25M are owned by Credit Suisse Ag. Nbt National Bank & Trust N A Ny invested in 5,255 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Havens Limited Liability Company accumulated 130,000 shares. Brandywine Global Inv Mngmt Llc holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 353,277 shares. Cypress Cap Gp owns 0.66% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 35,976 shares. John G Ullman And invested 0.08% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Boston Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 17,289 shares. Gladius Cap Mngmt Lp accumulated 67 shares. Dorsey Whitney Tru Limited Liability reported 3,546 shares. Gateway Advisers Limited Liability Com reported 429,376 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Headinvest Ltd Liability Corp has 8,190 shares. Brown Advisory Inc invested in 0.01% or 23,959 shares. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc reported 93,739 shares. The New York-based Two Sigma Secs Ltd has invested 0.01% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG).