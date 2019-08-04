As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Share Value Declined, Holder Keywise Capital Management LTD Has Raised Its Stake; Facebook (FB) Stock Rose While Hound Partners Trimmed Its Holding by $164.57 Million

Keywise Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 5.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keywise Capital Management Ltd bought 30,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 575,064 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $104.92 million, up from 544,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keywise Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $419.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.81% or $4.65 during the last trading session, reaching $161. About 26.72 million shares traded or 27.90% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 20/03/2018 – Altaba Grapples With Its Huge Alibaba Stake — Barrons.com; 20/05/2018 – Want to Invest in Jack Ma? Avoid Alibaba’s Rivals; 12/03/2018 – IKANG: PROPOSAL FROM YUNFENG, ALIBABA FOR $20/ADS; 06/03/2018 – China Wants Tech Darlings Like Alibaba and Tencent to List at Home; 07/05/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LTD 1060.HK – MAY SEEK EXTERNAL FINANCING IN THE COMING YEAR IF APPROPRIATE OPPORTUNITIES AND CONDITIONS ARISE; 15/03/2018 – JAKARTA — Alibaba Group Holding is expanding its cloud computing business in Asia’s emerging economies by building local data centers, aiming to outpace U.S. rivals like Amazon in the race to capture the region’s fast-growing technology market; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q-End Annual Active Consumers on China Retail Marketplaces 552M; 15/05/2018 – Barclays Adds Aptiv, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-Ant Financial claims a rise in user numbers to 622 mln – FT; 23/03/2018 – Poland – Factors to Watch March 23

Hound Partners Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 44.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hound Partners Llc sold 991,378 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 1.21M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $202.41M, down from 2.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hound Partners Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $539.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $3.71 during the last trading session, reaching $189.02. About 15.30M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – Andrew Peng: #BREAKING: Facebook says it has hired a digital forensics firm, Stroz Friedberg, “to conduct a comprehensive; 03/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-ZUCKERBERG DOES NOT COMMIT TO APPLY EU LAW GLOBALLY, BUT SAYS GLOBAL CHANGES WILL BE ‘IN SPIRIT’ WITH IT; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS IN THE COMING MONTHS, GOING TO EXPLORE TWO NEW MONETIZATION FEATURES FOR CREATORS; 24/04/2018 – Facebook released its Community Standards to the public on Tuesday; 04/04/2018 – News 19 WLTX: #BREAKING: House committee announces Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to testify before panel on April 11; 15/03/2018 – FACEBOOK LITE TO LAUNCH IN MORE COUNTRIES, INCLUDING U.S.: RTRS; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.4 percent while Netflix and Amazon rose more than 2 percent each; 16/05/2018 – ISS recommends votes against Facebook CEO Zuckerberg, 4 other directors; 29/03/2018 – Facebook May Face Millions of Dollars in FTC Fines Over Data Crisis (Video); 13/04/2018 – VICE News: BREAKING: White nationalist Richard Spencer’s pages just got kicked off Facebook

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt reported 33,399 shares. 365,023 are owned by Valiant Cap Management L P. Associated Banc reported 0.86% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Wealth Architects Lc reported 90,374 shares or 4.7% of all its holdings. Homrich & Berg accumulated 8,679 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Tuttle Tactical Management stated it has 0.68% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Gsa Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership holds 1,498 shares. Moreover, Advisory Svcs Ntwk Ltd Liability Co has 0.3% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 25,631 shares. Rafferty Asset Ltd Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 16,608 shares. Thomas White Ltd holds 0.23% or 7,780 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Ltd Llc invested 0.34% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Miura Global Mngmt Ltd accumulated 170,000 shares or 4.85% of the stock. Dean Investment Ltd Com holds 0.06% or 2,460 shares. Jackson Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 13,638 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Cibc National Bank Usa accumulated 33,501 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $252,443 activity.

