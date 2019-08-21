As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Share Value Declined, Holder Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp Has Cut Stake by $324.52 Million; Joel Isaacson & Company Decreased Its Position in Starwood Ppty Tr (STWD) as Valuation Rose

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc decreased its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (STWD) by 50.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc sold 15,893 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.91% . The institutional investor held 15,835 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $354,000, down from 31,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc who had been investing in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $23.65. About 1.39M shares traded. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 2.33% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 16/04/2018 – American Express and Marriott Unveil New and Refreshed Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards; 22/03/2018 – CA IMMO SAYS IT’S BEEN IN TOUCH WITH STARWOOD ABOUT OFFER; 02/04/2018 – Starwood Capital Group Hires Two Managing Directors in Asset Management; 16/04/2018 – American Express to Offer New ‘Starwood Preferred Guest American Express Luxury Card’; 02/04/2018 – Starwood Property Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for Apr. 9-11; 18/04/2018 – STARWOOD CLOSES 11TH OPPORTUNISTIC REAL ESTATE FUND AT $7.55B; 01/05/2018 – Sternlicht’s Starwood Capital Is Said to Seek Sale of Apartments; 03/05/2018 – Vonovia trumps Starwood with $1.1 bln offer for Sweden’s Victoria Park; 19/04/2018 – STARWOOD CEO STERNLICHT SAYS IMMOFINANZ ACQUISITION OF S IMMO STAKE DOES NOT AFFECT ITS BIDS FOR CA IMMO AND IMMOFINANZ; 27/03/2018 – FONCIÈRE DES RÉGIONS HAS CONFIRMED THAT EXCLUSIVE-RIGHTS DISCUSSIONS ARE UNDERWAY WITH STARWOOD CAPITAL FOR THE PURPOSE OF ACQUIRING A PORTFOLIO OF FOURTEEN 4- AND 5-STAR HOTELS IN MAJOR CITIES

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 11.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp sold 1.61M shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 12.37M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50 billion, down from 13.98M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $461.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $177.21. About 10.13M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS HAS NO POSITION ON CATERPILLAR RIGHT NOW – CNBC; 18/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left; 10/04/2018 – Ant Financial Valuation Could Reach $150 billion; 30/04/2018 – Alibaba EVP and co-founder Joseph Tsai warned that major U.S. industries are already hurting from the tariff standoff; 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Citadel Securities ups ETF game as part of growth push; 10/04/2018 – China’s Ant ups fundraising target, valuation could hit $150 bln; 17/04/2018 – OCEANWIDE HOLDINGS 000046.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S CLOUD-COMPUTING SUBSIDIARY ALIYUN ON SMART CITY RELATED PROJECT IN WUHAN CITY; 01/04/2018 – Alibaba to buy food delivery app Ele.me; 20/04/2018 – Alibaba acquires Chinese chipmaker C-SKY Microsystems; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – EXCLUDING CONSOLIDATION OF ELE.ME AND CAINIAO NETWORK, EXPECT REVENUE GROWTH FOR FISCAL YEAR 2019 TO BE OVER 50%

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 24 investors sold STWD shares while 96 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 163.31 million shares or 1.26% less from 165.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Bank & Trust has 0.05% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Bb&T accumulated 0.15% or 366,228 shares. Btr Mgmt Incorporated holds 1.46% or 339,668 shares. 1.15M are owned by Fmr Ltd Co. B Riley Wealth reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Cornerstone Advsrs Incorporated has invested 0% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Raymond James Fincl Service Advsrs Incorporated holds 220,550 shares. Mackenzie Finance Corp holds 0.04% or 695,140 shares. 36,682 are held by Rmb Cap Mngmt Ltd. Cibc Asset Mngmt holds 9,704 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rothschild Investment Corporation Il holds 0.72% or 275,968 shares in its portfolio. Birch Run Advisors Limited Partnership owns 300,000 shares for 2.13% of their portfolio. Victory Mgmt Inc holds 0% or 2,015 shares. Boston Prtnrs has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Edge Wealth Ltd accumulated 3,650 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $685.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 5,002 shares to 8,853 shares, valued at $2.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 3,506 shares in the quarter, for a total of 198,530 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.94B for 39.21 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.