As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Share Value Declined, Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte LTD Has Increased by $16.72 Million Its Holding; Tyler Technologies (TYL) Share Price Rose While Sq Advisors Has Cut Its Holding by $85.54 Million

Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 31.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd bought 91,891 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 385,163 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.27M, up from 293,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $441.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $175.03. About 9.64 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 01/05/2018 – Alibaba, Tencent and Baidu turn sights on short video; 09/04/2018 – Boston Metro: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after Alibaba-led funding; 28/03/2018 – Podcast: Paytm challenges Amazon and Alibaba in ecommerce; 24/04/2018 – Chinese tech giants, government under fire for ‘men only’ job ads; 30/05/2018 – The e-payment battle for Southeast Asia swings Alibaba’s way; 24/04/2018 – Alibaba is better at fighting fakes than Amazon is, says CEO of Swatch; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Is in ‘Super Uber Growth Mode,’ GBH’s Ives Says (Video); 13/04/2018 – Market-Beating Advisor Triples Alibaba Stake — Barrons.com; 23/05/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL SAYS PARTNERS WITHCHINA EVERBRIGHT BANK AND EVERBRIGHT TECHNOLOGY TO FACILITATE THE BANK’S DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION; 15/05/2018 – POINTSTATE ADDED LRCX, BABA, LOW, DE, FCAU IN 1Q: 13F

Sq Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) by 51.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sq Advisors Llc sold 419,291 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% . The hedge fund held 390,263 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.77 million, down from 809,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sq Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $256.54. About 176,623 shares traded. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 31/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES – SIGNED EXCLUSIVE PARTNERSHIP DEAL WITH FAIRWAY RESOLUTION IN NEW ZEALAND FOR TYLER’S MODRIA ONLINE DISPUTE RESOLUTION SOFTWARE; 06/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies’ Building Remodel to Accommodate Hiring in Dayton, Ohio, Metro Area; 15/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Announces 2018 Public Sector Excellence Award Winners; 18/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies To Acquire Socrata; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC TYL.N SAYS JOHN S. MARR JR APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 10/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Announces CEO Transition; 31/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – UNDER FIVE-YEAR AGREEMENT, FAIRWAY WILL BE TYLER’S SOLE MODRIA PARTNER IN NEW ZEALAND; 30/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Expands Odyssey Case Management Solution within the Northern Territory of Australia; 27/03/2018 – Second-Largest School District in Pennsylvania Selects Tyler Technologies’ Enterprise Resource Planning Solution; 17/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Launches Socrata Connected Government Cloud

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “4 China Stocks Getting Slammed as Trump Wages Currency War – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Chinese Regulators Torpedo Tencent Music Entertainment – Motley Fool” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Michael Burry Buys 4 Stocks in Addition to GameStop – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Macro Headaches For Investors – Seeking Alpha” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These 3 Large-Cap Stocks Are Good Performers – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 18, 2019.

More notable recent Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Glynn County, Georgia, Cuts Citation Processing Time in Half by Connecting Tyler Technologies’ Brazos and Odyssey Solutions – Business Wire” on August 27, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” published on August 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tyler Technologies Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Five North Carolina Schools Select Tyler Technologies Under Master Services Agreement – Business Wire” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Fourth Largest School District in Florida Selects Tyler Technologies’ School Transportation Software – Business Wire” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold TYL shares while 99 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 32.34 million shares or 9.59% less from 35.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas-based Bares Mgmt has invested 0.8% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Voya Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 15,901 shares stake. Segall Bryant Hamill Lc has invested 0.03% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). California-based Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Rice Hall James And Assocs Limited Liability Co has invested 0.06% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Pennsylvania-based Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Bb&T Ltd owns 2,302 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Connors Investor reported 1.49% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Smith Salley & reported 1,000 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Retirement Systems Of Alabama reported 49,847 shares. Citadel Lc holds 83,601 shares. Ls Investment Advisors Limited Liability Company has 2,295 shares. 84,380 were reported by Us Savings Bank De. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 0.08% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 26,000 shares.