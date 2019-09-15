As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Share Value Declined, Financial Architects Has Lifted by $577,304 Its Stake; Enlink Midstream (ENLC) Position Maintained by Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc

Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc increased its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (ENLC) by 21.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc bought 57,795 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.36% . The institutional investor held 321,092 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.21 million, up from 263,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Enlink Midstream Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.18% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $8.43. About 3.43 million shares traded or 16.93% up from the average. EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has declined 40.19% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ENLC News: 26/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference May 15; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q Rev $1.76B; 03/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 28/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream to Participate in Investor Conferences; 19/03/2018 – ENLINK MIDSTREAM SEES NO IMPACT ON REVISED FERC POLICY; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q EPS 6c; 08/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – DJ EnLink Midstream LLC, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENLC); 27/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference May 17

Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 3416% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc bought 3,416 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 3,516 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $596,000, up from 100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $466.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $179.17. About 9.22 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 24/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Travel Brand Fliggy Announced Strategic Partnership with House Sharing Platform Xiaozhu; 24/04/2018 – Alibaba is better at fighting fakes than Amazon, says CEO of Swatch; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba to invest additional $2bn in Lazada, replaces CEO; 17/04/2018 – ADDING and REPLACING Alibaba-Backed Prenetics Acquires UK-Based DNAFit, a Global Leader in Consumer Genetic Testing; 02/05/2018 – Thai industry goes high-tech with Alibaba and Airbus set to move in; 13/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Alibaba Pictures Group Ltd; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Revenue From Core Commerce Rose 62% to $8.18B; 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP – WILL LEND ITS FULL SUPPORT TO ELE.ME INCLUDING ACCESS TO ITS NEW RETAIL INFRASTRUCTURE, PRODUCT OFFERINGS AND TECHNOLOGY EXPERTISE; 30/05/2018 – SHENZHEN CLOU ELECTRONICS 002121.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S CLOUD COMPUTING AFFILIATE ON COOPERATION IN AREAS SUCH AS CLOUD COMPUTING, BIG DATA AND ARTIFICIAL…; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba buys out Chinese food delivery app Ele.me

More notable recent EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC) – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EnLink Midstream down on Q2 earnings miss and 2019 guidance cut – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “EnLink CEO Talks Strategy – Seeking Alpha” on April 10, 2019. More interesting news about EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “EnLink Midstream declares $0.279 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Q2 2019 MLP Distribution Recap: Trending In The Right Direction – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $535.98 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (Call) (NYSE:DIS) by 2,362 shares to 1,000 shares, valued at $140,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) will acquire a cross-border e-commerce business unit, Kaola – Live Trading News” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “When should Alibaba list in Hong Kong? – Seeking Alpha” published on August 18, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Alibaba vs. JD.com – Motley Fool” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Alibaba postpones Hong Kong listing – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “The 10 Reasons to Buy Alibaba Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 03, 2019.