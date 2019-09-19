As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Share Value Declined, Concorde Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $415,402; Jarislowsky Fraser LTD Has Decreased Its Cameco (CCJ) Stake by $680,350; Share Price Declined

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd decreased its stake in Cameco Corporation (CCJ) by 40.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd sold 68,035 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The institutional investor held 99,665 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.07 million, down from 167,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd who had been investing in Cameco Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.39% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $9.39. About 1.28 million shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500.

Concorde Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 49.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Concorde Asset Management Llc sold 2,458 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 2,532 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $430,000, down from 4,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Concorde Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $468.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $180. About 9.13M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q-End Mobile MAUs on China Retail Marketplaces 617M; 20/04/2018 – ALIBABA BABA.N SAYS ACQUIRES CHINESE CHIP MAKER HANGZHOU C-SKY MICROSYSTEMS; 24/04/2018 – Alibaba is better at fighting fakes than Amazon is, says CEO of Swatch; 09/04/2018 – ALIBABA’S MA: INNOVATION ONLY WAY TO SOLVE PROBLEMS OF TODAY; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba Buys Rocket Internet-Incubated Online Retailer Daraz; 31/03/2018 – Be Patient on Tencent, Alibaba — Barron’s; 28/05/2018 – ALI HEALTH TO BUY ALIBABA UNIT ALI JK NUTRITIONAL PRODUCTS; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – EXCLUDING CONSOLIDATION OF ELE.ME AND CAINIAO NETWORK, EXPECT REVENUE GROWTH FOR FISCAL YEAR 2019 TO BE OVER 50%; 04/04/2018 – Tencent and Alibaba share the same strategy: Invest in the most promising online and mobile services that emerge in China; 11/05/2018 – Lombard, Odier Adds Aptiv, Exits Wix.com, Buys More Alibaba: 13F

Analysts await Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.02 EPS, down 33.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.03 per share. CCJ’s profit will be $7.90M for 117.38 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.03 actual EPS reported by Cameco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -166.67% EPS growth.

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd, which manages about $33.95 billion and $16.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) by 16,301 shares to 932,030 shares, valued at $20.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 51Job Inc (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 17,140 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,329 shares, and has risen its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY).

Concorde Asset Management Llc, which manages about $176.60 million and $170.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 14,198 shares to 23,392 shares, valued at $540,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU) by 9,279 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,516 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

