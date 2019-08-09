As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Share Value Declined, Bank Hapoalim Bm Boosted Its Position by $667,030; As Visteon Com (VC) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Bronson Point Management Has Upped Its Holding

Bank Hapoalim Bm increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 6.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Hapoalim Bm bought 3,665 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 62,899 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.48 million, up from 59,234 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Hapoalim Bm who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $426.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $3.1 during the last trading session, reaching $159.12. About 10.86M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 15/05/2018 – Point72 Hong Kong Adds Baidu, Exits Alibaba, Cuts Baozun: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba gobbles up food delivery app; 16/04/2018 – ALIBABA, XIAN INTL TO COOPERATE ON ONLINE MEDICAL PLATFORM; 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD- UPON COMPLETION, ZHANG XUHAO TO BECOME CHAIRMAN OF ELE.ME AND SPECIAL ADVISOR TO ALIBABA’S CEO ON NEW RETAIL STRATEGY; 29/05/2018 – ALIBABA-LED INVESTORS TO BUY ABOUT 10% STAKE IN ZTO FOR $1.38B; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba leads $1.4bn stake deal in Chinese delivery group ZTO; 23/04/2018 – Alibaba recruitment message describes female workers as ‘goddesses’; 14/03/2018 – Hangzhou may build road for autonomous-driving cars, sources say; may benefit Alibaba, Geely; 09/04/2018 – Alibaba Cloud Expands Into Turkey; 30/05/2018 – Alibaba wants more Japanese products in Chinese customers’ hands

Bronson Point Management Llc increased its stake in Visteon Corp Com (VC) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bronson Point Management Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The hedge fund held 20,000 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bronson Point Management Llc who had been investing in Visteon Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $61.7. About 497,952 shares traded. Visteon Corporation (NYSE:VC) has declined 42.86% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.86% the S&P500. Some Historical VC News: 05/03/2018 Moody’s Upgrades Visteon’s Cfr Corporate Family Rating To Ba2, Outlook Is Stable; 15/05/2018 – Panagora Adds Aptiv, Exits Visteon, Cuts Kimberly-Clark: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Visteon First-Quarter Profit Rises on Higher Sales; 19/04/2018 – DJ Visteon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VC); 09/03/2018 – VISTEON IN $150M ACCELERATED SHR REPURCHASE PACT W/ BARCLAYS; 10/04/2018 – Visteon’s SmartCore™ Cockpit Domain Controller Wins Automotive News PACE Award; 24/04/2018 – Visteon to Provide SmartCore™ Cockpit Domain Controller to Geely Auto for Pure Electric Platform

Since June 5, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $302,860 activity. MANZO ROBERT bought $195,020 worth of stock.

Bronson Point Management Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $146.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) by 87,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $2.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold VC shares while 69 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 31.12 million shares or 3.19% less from 32.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Iridian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co Ct stated it has 1.78% of its portfolio in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Natl Bank Of Montreal Can owns 21,859 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Voya Invest Management Limited Com accumulated 7,430 shares. Bankshares Of America Corporation De stated it has 278,001 shares. Gsa Capital Prns Llp accumulated 0.08% or 11,666 shares. Tower (Trc) invested in 5,307 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com invested in 0.18% or 83,046 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board invested in 0.01% or 48,875 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership reported 43,042 shares stake. Ameritas Invest accumulated 8,264 shares. 171,825 were reported by Systematic Fin Mngmt L P. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 39,280 shares. Eulav Asset holds 0.05% or 16,500 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Cipher Cap Ltd Partnership has invested 0.04% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Legal & General Group Inc Public Ltd Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) for 53,834 shares.

Bank Hapoalim Bm, which manages about $416.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 21,557 shares to 64,353 shares, valued at $18.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard World Fds (VHT) by 16,391 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,262 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr.

