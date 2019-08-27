As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Share Value Declined, Bailard Cut by $2.18 Million Its Holding; Range Res Com (RRC) Holder Energy Opportunities Capital Management Lowered Its Stake by $576,400 as Share Value Declined

Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Range Res Corp Com (RRC) by 32.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc sold 52,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.99% . The institutional investor held 108,665 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22 million, down from 161,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Range Res Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $909.99 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.72% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $3.62. About 14.15 million shares traded or 32.80% up from the average. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 02/05/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES HOLDER SAILINGSTONE HAD, MAY SEEK ADDED TALKS; 16/04/2018 – Range Resources: Maintains Borrowing Base of $3B With $2B in Commitments; 16/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP – MAINTAINS A BORROWING BASE OF $3 BLN WITH $2 BLN IN COMMITMENTS; 23/03/2018 – Range Resources: to Name Mark Scucchi as Chief Financial Officer; 14/05/2018 – Range Resources Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – Range Resources Rises on Production Milestone; Plus500 Plans to Move to London Main Market; 17/05/2018 – Range Resources 21% Owned by Hedge Funds; 22/05/2018 – Range Resources at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 18; 13/04/2018 – Antipodes Adds Range Resources, Exits Michael Kors: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Range Resources Presenting at Conference May 15

Bailard Inc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 63.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bailard Inc sold 11,990 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 6,852 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25M, down from 18,842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bailard Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $431.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $165.9. About 8.47M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 15/05/2018 – RONGYU GROUP 002622.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S BABA.N TECHNOLOGY AFFILIATE ON AREAS INCLUDING E-COMMERCE SOLUTIONS; 25/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHINA’S Q1 CORPORATE REVENUE GROWTH EASES TO 12.27 PCT FROM 26.74 PCT YEAR AGO-REUTERS ANALYSIS; 14/05/2018 – ICONIQ REDUCED BL, COUP, FB, JD, BABA IN 1Q: 13F; 10/04/2018 – China’s Ant ups fundraising target, valuation seen rising to $150 bln; 30/05/2018 – Sen. @MarkWarner: In tech, Chinese companies are operating in a different rule book than us. It is a government that will force companies and censor them. Alibaba, Tencent and others, they are all penetrated deeply by the Chinese government; 19/03/2018 – Chinese tech giant Alibaba said Monday it would invest an additional $2 billion in Southeast Asian online retailer Lazada; 14/05/2018 – Alibaba: Creating a New Retail Model Through the Launch of the Smart Milk Station; 01/04/2018 – Alibaba: Deal Implies the Enterprise Value of Ele.me at $9.5 Billion; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba invests additional $2 billion in Southeast Asian e-commerce firm Lazada; 03/05/2018 – Jack Ma’s Free Spending Ways Are Spooking Alibaba’s Investors

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $681,327 activity. GRAY STEVEN D bought $218,924 worth of stock or 20,000 shares. Shares for $97,997 were bought by FUNK JAMES M.

Analysts await Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, down 107.69% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.26 per share. After $0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Range Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -200.00% negative EPS growth.

Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc, which manages about $585.78M and $43.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in C&J Energy Svcs Inc Ne Com by 46,950 shares to 68,985 shares, valued at $1.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold RRC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 252.93 million shares or 1.65% less from 257.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 41,900 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 132,526 were reported by Great West Life Assurance Com Can. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 102,028 shares. 20,789 were accumulated by Van Eck Associates Corp. First Manhattan Commerce invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Mitchell holds 2.23% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 186,270 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc has invested 0% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Whittier Tru, a California-based fund reported 151 shares. Jasper Ridge Prtnrs Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Moreover, Laurion Capital LP has 0% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 300 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker owns 11,960 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.03% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 38,087 shares. Shelton reported 183 shares. Investec Asset North America stated it has 1.44M shares or 1.53% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Jackson Hole, Lyft And Disney D23 – Seeking Alpha” on August 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Concerned About Range Resources Corporation’s (NYSE:RRC) Historical Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “22 Energy Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Franco-Nevada: At A Crossroads – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Range Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:RRC – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Alibaba: A Strong Buy Right Now – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “The Postponement of the Hong Kong Listing of Alibaba Stock Is Nothing But a Blip – Investorplace.com” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Alibaba gains a bull on seasonality – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: GM, AMD, WDC, QCOM, BABA – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Create Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Bailard Inc, which manages about $2.27B and $1.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dynavax Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:DVAX) by 51,500 shares to 149,000 shares, valued at $1.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 7,704 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,083 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr.