As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Share Price Rose, Prime Capital Management Company LTD Has Trimmed Its Holding; Quantum Capital Management Decreased Its Holding in Computer Programs & Sys (CPSI) as Stock Declined

Quantum Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Computer Programs & Sys Inc (CPSI) by 73.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management Llc sold 254,914 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 90,015 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67M, down from 344,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Computer Programs & Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $401.52 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $27.97. About 55,841 shares traded. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) has declined 13.97% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CPSI News: 22/03/2018 – Computer Programs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – Computer Programs Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Exits Position in Computer Programs; 03/05/2018 – Computer Programs & Sys 1Q EPS 29c; 03/05/2018 – Computer Programs & Sys 1Q Rev $70.9M; 30/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Crown Castle International, Avnet, Computer Programs and, Model N, Century; 12/03/2018 – Computer Programs Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 Evident Highest Ranked EHR Vendor for 8th Consecutive Year; 24/05/2018 – CPSI and Alliance Health Partners Announce Partnership; 03/05/2018 – COMPUTER PROGRAMS 1Q ADJ EPS 59C

Prime Capital Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 39.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prime Capital Management Company Ltd sold 493,043 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 765,763 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $139.71 million, down from 1.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prime Capital Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $448.86B market cap company. The stock increased 2.62% or $4.43 during the last trading session, reaching $173.5. About 21.25M shares traded or 9.25% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 26/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE GROUP INC – CASH CONSIDERATION OPTION OF $41.20 PER CLASS A SHARE OR CLASS C SHARE OF COMPANY OR US$20.60 PER ADS OF CO; 12/04/2018 – WARBURG PINCUS WP.UL IN TALKS TO INVEST IN $8 BLN FUNDRAISING ROUND FOR CHINA’S ANT FINANCIAL; 29/05/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE – BOYU CAPITAL FUND lll TO JOIN AFFILIATES OF YUNFENG CAPITAL, ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING AS SPONSOR, PROVIDE EQUITY FINANCING FOR DEALS; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba to invest $320 mln in Thailand, as rivals boost presence; 15/03/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP’S SECONDARY LISTING IN CHINA COULD HAPPEN AS SOON AS THIS SUMMER – WSJ, CITING; 24/04/2018 – Chinese tech giants, government under fire for ‘men only’ job ads; 25/04/2018 – Coronation Fund Managers Adds Philip Morris, Exits Alibaba: 13F; 12/03/2018 – HO CHI MINH CITY — Amazon.com is to officially launch its e-commerce services in Vietnam, with the aim of taking on Chinese rival Alibaba Group Holding in one of the fastest-growing e-tailing markets in the world. The U.S; 15/05/2018 – RONGYU GROUP 002622.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S BABA.N TECHNOLOGY AFFILIATE ON AREAS INCLUDING E-COMMERCE SOLUTIONS; 13/03/2018 – Chinese bike-sharing firm Ofo raises $866 mln led by Alibaba

Prime Capital Management Company Ltd, which manages about $2.30B and $463.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Momo Inc by 1.85 million shares to 5.13M shares, valued at $196.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.92 billion for 38.38 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

