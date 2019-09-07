As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Share Price Declined, Thornburg Investment Management Lifted by $70.42 Million Its Stake; Centerstate Bk (CSFL) Shareholder Continental Advisors Lowered Position as Valuation Rose

Thornburg Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 22.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thornburg Investment Management Inc bought 386,947 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 2.08 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $379.27M, up from 1.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $449.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $176.69. About 8.20M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 19/04/2018 – Alibaba to invest $320 mln in Thailand, as rivals boost presence; 24/04/2018 – Early Backer of Alibaba Sees Trillion Dollar Value on User Data; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba: Investment Will Bring Total Investment in Lazada to $4 Billion; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba-backed company: China’s car market will grow close to 20 percent in the next five years; 23/05/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES EXTENDS GAINS TO AS MUCH AS 28%; 28/03/2018 – E-commerce Firm Alibaba Weighs Listing in Mainland China Reports Kangyo Yokohama Securities; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-Ant Financial claims a rise in user numbers to 622 mln – FT; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC SAYS CO, ALIMUSIC JOINTLY ENTERED INTO A CROSS-LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH RESPECT TO MUSIC COPYRIGHTS; 04/04/2018 – Chinese unicorn Meituan to buy Mobike: Union of Tencent-backed ventures is part of a turf war with Alibaba; 08/05/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING’S TMALL ONLINE MARKETPLACE HAD ALSO STOPPED SELLING ZTE PHONES BY TUESDAY – NIKKEI

Continental Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Centerstate Bk Corp (CSFL) by 37.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Continental Advisors Llc sold 39,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.04% . The hedge fund held 67,965 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.62M, down from 107,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Continental Advisors Llc who had been investing in Centerstate Bk Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $22.59. About 283,802 shares traded. CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) has declined 13.73% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.73% the S&P500. Some Historical CSFL News: 09/04/2018 – CenterState Bank Presenting at Conference Apr 11; 21/04/2018 – DJ CenterState Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSFL); 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.42; 07/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Charter Financial Corporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to CenterState Bank Corporation — CHFN; 05/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP – ON APRIL 2, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A SECOND AMENDMENT TO LOAN AGREEMENT AND LOAN DOCUMENTS WITH NEXBANK SSB – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK TO BUY CHARTERBANK; 25/04/2018 – KBRA COMMENTS ON CENTERSTATE BANK CORPORATION’S ACQUISITION OF CHARTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION; 22/03/2018 – CenterState Bank at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 15/03/2018 CenterState Bank Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for Mar. 22-23; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Business Trust Buys Into CenterState Bank

Thornburg Investment Management Inc, which manages about $94.41B and $10.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 93,077 shares to 1.13 million shares, valued at $41.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Echostar Corp (NASDAQ:SATS) by 116,529 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.52M shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Continental Advisors Llc, which manages about $318.00M and $215.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (Put) (FDN) by 22,000 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $4.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dentsply Sirona Inc by 10,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold CSFL shares while 61 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 76.23 million shares or 6.76% more from 71.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rmb Capital Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Minerva Advsr Limited Liability Com reported 103,077 shares stake. Brant Point Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.61% of its portfolio in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Aperio Gru Llc accumulated 9,536 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0.04% or 993,369 shares. Natl Bank Of America De has invested 0% of its portfolio in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers has 0.4% invested in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Wesbanco Bancorp stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Loomis Sayles Lp holds 544,742 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Moreover, Ameriprise Financial has 0% invested in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Brinker Capital Inc holds 0.03% or 35,728 shares in its portfolio. Cutter And Co Brokerage Inc holds 8,600 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Rothschild And Company Asset Management Us has invested 0.11% in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). The Texas-based Dimensional Fund LP has invested 0.03% in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Cortina Asset Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.25% or 167,045 shares.

