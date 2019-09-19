As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Share Price Declined, Sands Capital Management Has Trimmed by $12.31 Million Its Stake; Mckinley Capital Management Raised Stake in Roper Technologies (ROP)

Mckinley Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 1382.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Capital Management Inc bought 13,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The hedge fund held 14,895 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.46 million, up from 1,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $3.1 during the last trading session, reaching $356.53. About 299,893 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 29/03/2018 – DAT Solutions Adds 5 TMS Integration Partners; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Rev $1.2B; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.65-Adj EPS $2.71; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – POWERPLAN’S NAME AND BRANDS ARE NOT EXPECTED TO CHANGE AS A RESULT OF TRANSACTION; 10/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING — DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 20/03/2018 – DAT Unveils Upgrades to Popular Load Board at Mid-America Trucking Show; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PE-backed PowerPlan In All-cash Deal Valued At $1.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Net $211.3M; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181283: Roper Technologies, Inc.; Project Torque Ultimate Parent Corporation; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q EPS $2.03

Sands Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 0.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sands Capital Management Llc sold 72,842 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 14.27 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.42B, down from 14.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sands Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $469.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $180.46. About 14.55M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 24/04/2018 – Swatch Group CEO Nick Hayek told CNBC that Alibaba does better at fighting fakes than its American counterpart, Amazon; 29/05/2018 – FEATURE-In China’s booming tech scene, women battle sexism and conservative values; 21/04/2018 – Earlier this week Alibaba said will make its own chip available for access through its cloud; 08/05/2018 – ZTE CORP MAY ALSO HAVE TO STOP SMARTPHONE SALES IN THE U.S. ONCE INVENTORIES RUN OUT – NIKKEI; 28/05/2018 – Alibaba injects pharmacy assets into healthcare unit in $1.4 bln deal; 31/05/2018 – That announcement followed the company earlier raising $600 million in funds from Alibaba, Suning.com and Temasek; 10/04/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL’S VALUATION SEEN SURGING TO ABOUT $150 BILLION AFTER LATEST FUNDRAISING; 14/05/2018 – SHANGHAI ATHUB 603881.SS SAYS IT PLANS TO COOPERATE WITH ALIBABA TO BUILD FIVE DATA CENTRE PROJECTS; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Outlook Tops Estimates as Spending Drives Growth; 12/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd. On Continuing Connected Transaction

Sands Capital Management Llc, which manages about $42.07 billion and $33.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hutchison China Meditech Ltd by 50,882 shares to 867,873 shares, valued at $19.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) by 107,227 shares in the quarter, for a total of 808,544 shares, and has risen its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.18B for 36.98 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.

Mckinley Capital Management Inc, which manages about $8.13B and $1.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kkr & Co Inc by 17,821 shares to 53,683 shares, valued at $1.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) by 22,013 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,650 shares, and cut its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP).

