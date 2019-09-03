As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Share Price Declined, Matthews International Capital Management Raised Its Holding by $21.51 Million; Boltwood Capital Management Increased Position in Facebook (FB)

Matthews International Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 5.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthews International Capital Management Llc bought 118,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 2.36 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $430.23 million, up from 2.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthews International Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $430.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $172.72. About 6.21 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 22/05/2018 – CITADEL SECURITIES LLC HAS ENTERED THE LEAD MARKET MAKING BUSINESS WITH A SMALL LIST OF EXCHANGE-TRADED FUNDS; 14/05/2018 – Meiji Yasuda Adds Huntington Ingalls, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 12/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd. On Continuing Connected Transaction; 10/04/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL’S VALUATION SEEN SURGING TO ABOUT $150 BILLION AFTER LATEST FUNDRAISING; 05/04/2018 – Alibaba plans to invest in ride-hailing firm Grab, sources say; 13/03/2018 – Unilever Enters into New Strategic Co-operation with Alibaba; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Job growth seen improving along with profit at Alibaba; 16/04/2018 – SBERBANK SAID TO HIRE ALIBABA RUSSIA CEO ZAVADSKY: KOMMERSANT; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS CHINA’S DEBT PROBLEMS STILL CONTINUE TO BE THERE- CNBC; 07/05/2018 – BABA: It’s said that police are investigating bribery of #Alibaba staff. Some are taking bribes via #btc #eth

Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 77.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boltwood Capital Management bought 2,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 6,693 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12 million, up from 3,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boltwood Capital Management who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $510.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $3 during the last trading session, reaching $182.67. About 5.63M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/04/2018 – David Alexander: EXCLUSIVE: Robert Mercer backed a secretive group that worked with Facebook, Google to target anti-Muslim ads; 17/04/2018 – Carrie Budoff Brown: New @nancyscola scoop: Facebook asked conservative groups for help last week in heading off European-style; 16/04/2018 – EU JUSTICE MINISTER CALLS FOR `SMART’ REGULATION FACEBOOK: SZ; 27/03/2018 – Facebook: Users Are Sticking Around — Barrons.com; 10/04/2018 – Hedge funds increased their bets against Facebook before Zuckerberg testimony; 31/05/2018 – UNITED STATES IS DEEPLY CONCERNED ABOUT THE WAY THE EU’S NEW PRIVACY GUIDELINES WILL FORCE CHANGES IN THE WAY COMPANIES DO BUSINESS – U.S. COMMERCE SECRETARY WILBUR ROSS SAYS IN FT; 07/05/2018 – Business Sweden: Facebook Expands in Luleå – Confirming Sweden as a World-class Destination for Data Centers; 20/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SUED BY INVESTORS OVER VOTER-PROFILE HARVESTING; 01/05/2018 – Paychex Collaborates with Workplace by Facebook to Bring New Communication Tools to Paychex Flex® Users; 23/05/2018 – Uber widens health cover in Europe as new CEO meets France’s Macron

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 60,400 are owned by Wg Shaheen Assocs Dba Whitney. E&G Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 7,025 shares. Natl Mutual Ins Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives stated it has 0.04% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Stillwater Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 27,129 shares. 22,597 are held by Rothschild Investment Il. Parkside National Bank And Trust reported 2,585 shares. Cheviot Value Mgmt Lc accumulated 28,554 shares. Moreover, Zeke Capital Advsrs Ltd has 1.14% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Newman Dignan Sheerar Inc invested in 4,832 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 2,237 shares. Great Lakes Advsr has 0.06% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 313,777 are owned by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Howland Ltd reported 5,069 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Acg Wealth invested in 35,184 shares. Ycg Ltd Liability Company accumulated 145,791 shares or 4.23% of the stock.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Twitter Stock Offers â€˜Aâ€™-Rated Growth – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Takes Another Jump From Bullish Trendline – Live Trading News” published on August 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Facebook: 3 Reasons To Buy At These Levels – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GOOGL, CRM, FB – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook consolidation may make breakup harder – FTC – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Boltwood Capital Management, which manages about $481.07 million and $153.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 8,512 shares to 28,045 shares, valued at $2.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 13,944 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,273 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI).