As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Share Price Declined, Locust Wood Capital Advisers Raised Position; As Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Stock Value Rose, Holder Grisanti Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $1.19 Million

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 12.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc bought 9,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 83,365 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.21M, up from 74,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $428.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.29% or $7.37 during the last trading session, reaching $164.54. About 20.12 million shares traded or 0.97% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 01/04/2018 – Alibaba: Deal Implies the Enterprise Value of Ele.me at $9.5 Billion; 30/05/2018 – SHENZHEN CLOU ELECTRONICS 002121.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S CLOUD COMPUTING AFFILIATE ON COOPERATION IN AREAS SUCH AS CLOUD COMPUTING, BIG DATA AND ARTIFICIAL; 17/04/2018 – Alibaba-Backed Prenetics Acquires UK-Based DNAFit, a Global Leader in Consumer Genetic Testing; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Adjusted EBITA Margin for Core Commerce 43%; 03/05/2018 – Jack Ma’s Free Spending Ways Are Spooking Alibaba’s Investors; 09/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Jack Ma urges Facebook to fix privacy issues; 13/03/2018 – VisaHQ Collaborates with Alibaba’s Fliggy to Expedite Outbound Tourism for Chinese Travelers; 29/03/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD – WANG LEI RESIGNED AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 06/03/2018 – Info Age (GB): EXCLUSIVE: Alibaba executive discusses the importance of the cloud to the enterprise EXCLUSIVE: The importance o; 24/04/2018 – MERCEDES TIGHTENS CARS’ LINKS TO WECHAT, ALIBABA’S SMART HOME

Grisanti Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 32.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grisanti Capital Management Llc sold 9,338 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The hedge fund held 19,230 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46M, down from 28,568 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grisanti Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $146.34. About 1.73 million shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $781.63 million and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altaba Inc by 22,130 shares to 347,961 shares, valued at $25.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 61,980 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 722,166 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY).

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.59 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.17% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). 2,463 were accumulated by Intrust Commercial Bank Na. Sun Life Financial Inc stated it has 708 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. The New York-based Barrett Asset Ltd has invested 0.01% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). California Employees Retirement invested in 0.39% or 2.46M shares. Tobam holds 0.26% or 40,674 shares. Michigan-based Ls Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.15% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). San Francisco Sentry Grp (Ca) has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Virtu Fincl Ltd Liability reported 0.15% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Shine Inv Advisory Ser holds 0.06% or 1,088 shares. The New York-based Van Eck Associates Corporation has invested 0% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 21,220 shares. Wagner Bowman, Maryland-based fund reported 8,585 shares. Martin Currie Limited owns 129,689 shares for 1.16% of their portfolio. Cibc Ww has invested 0% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT).

Grisanti Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.00M and $164.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp by 32,488 shares to 177,984 shares, valued at $4.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 19,896 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,179 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).