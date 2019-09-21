As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Share Price Declined, Holder Prime Capital Management Company LTD Has Trimmed by $18.79 Million Its Holding; Suvretta Capital Management Has Decreased Boston Scientific (BSX) Stake by $17.18 Million

Prime Capital Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 14.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prime Capital Management Company Ltd sold 111,167 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 654,596 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $110.92M, down from 765,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prime Capital Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $475.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $182.51. About 15.78 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 17/04/2018 – ALIBABA-BACKED ALOG TECHNOLOGY PLANS HONG KONG IPO: IFR; 29/05/2018 – FEATURE-In China’s booming tech scene, women battle sexism and conservative values; 11/05/2018 – MEDIA-Jack Ma’s Ant Snags Carlyle, CPPIB for $10 Billion Funding – Bloomberg; 20/04/2018 – Alibaba acquires Chinese chipmaker C-SKY Microsystems; 10/05/2018 – Norinchukin Bank Adds Aptiv, Exits Alibaba, Cuts GE: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Chinese tech giants, government under fire for ‘men only’ job ads; 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Alibaba tops revenue forecasts, investments clip margins; 29/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Alibaba’s fintech affiliate Ant Financial has raised $10B, valuing the firm at $150B, compared with ~$60B; 30/05/2018 – The e-payment battle for Southeast Asia swings Alibaba’s way; 25/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: China to use cornerstones to help Alibaba, Xiaomi list in mainland

Suvretta Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) by 13.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suvretta Capital Management Llc sold 409,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.71% . The hedge fund held 2.67 million shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $114.69 million, down from 3.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suvretta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $43.29. About 5.73M shares traded or 2.23% up from the average. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Expects NxThera Acquisition to Add to Adjusted EPS After 202; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific: Acquisition Launches Women’s Health Focus on Cancer; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Had Seen 2018 Sales $9.65B-$9.8B; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Expects NxThera Acquisition to be Dilutive or Less Accretive to EPS on a GAAP Basis; 21/05/2018 – boston scientific corporation | ultra ice plus – pi 9 mhz peripheral ima | K181042 | 05/17/2018 |; 03/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – INFRARED ESOPHAGEAL TEMPERATURE MONITORING SYSTEM IS EXPECTED TO BE COMMERCIALLY AVAILABLE IN U.S. IN FIRST HALF OF 2019; 23/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION vs Boston Scientific Scimed, Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/23/2018; 16/05/2018 – SCV Signal [Reg]: Hart athletes helped by donation from Boston Scientific; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC-DEAL CONSISTS OF CASH PAYMENT OF $150 MLN, AND UP TO ADDITIONAL $125 MLN IN POTENTIAL CLINICAL & COMMERCIAL MILESTONES OVER 4 YEARS

Prime Capital Management Company Ltd, which manages about $2.30B and $437.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Momo Inc by 261,472 shares to 5.39 million shares, valued at $193.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “The Postponement of the Hong Kong Listing of Alibaba Stock Is Nothing But a Blip – Investorplace.com” on August 26, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “The 10 Reasons to Buy Alibaba Stock – Investorplace.com” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Alibaba (BABA) Gears Up for Q4 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Yahoo Finance” on May 10, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) will acquire a cross-border e-commerce business unit, Kaola – Live Trading News” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Despite Volatility, Right Now Is the Time to Get into BABA Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.18 billion for 37.40 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 61 investors sold BSX shares while 191 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 0.02% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pura Vida Invests Lc holds 235,000 shares or 2.94% of its portfolio. Pictet Asset Management Limited holds 0.28% or 3.06 million shares in its portfolio. Tocqueville Asset L P, New York-based fund reported 112,385 shares. Sands Capital Management Ltd Company owns 570,524 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 2.67M shares. Raymond James Na reported 6,693 shares. Taurus Asset Mgmt Limited reported 576,665 shares stake. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 9,450 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested 0.09% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). 270,545 are held by Robecosam Ag. Royal London Asset Management Limited holds 0.22% or 529,347 shares. Altavista Wealth Mngmt Inc has invested 0.08% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Prudential Public Limited Com has invested 0% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Hm Payson & Com owns 0% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) for 1,299 shares. Van Eck Assoc holds 32,650 shares.

Analysts await Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, up 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. BSX’s profit will be $531.31 million for 28.48 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Boston Scientific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$37.20, Is It Time To Put Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are Boston Scientific Corporation’s (NYSE:BSX) Interest Costs Too High? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Boston Scientific Corporation’s (NYSE:BSX) CEO Pay Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “FTC Approves Final Order Imposing Conditions on Boston Scientific Corp.’s (BSX) Acquisition of BTG plc – StreetInsider.com” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Suvretta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $998.31M and $4.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) by 527,960 shares to 878,760 shares, valued at $103.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (Call) (NYSE:BA) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 95,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Worldpay Inc.